Letters: Doing the right thing for animals

Their votes and help in defeating the very dangerous “Petland” preemption bill did not go unnoticed. Without their help, local governments would have been prevented from protecting animals and consumers from unscrupulous and abusive pet stores.

The legislation that they helped defeat would have also helped protect the cruelty involved in puppy mills. From all animal-loving Tennesseans, I want to again say “thank you” to the Hills and Crowe for helping protect those that cannot protect themselves.

JURNEE CARR

Johnson City

Great Blue Plum

Hats off to all involved in sponsoring, planning and running the 2017 Blue Plum Festival. The music was great and showcased a number of great local acts.

Tasty food and unique merchandise were offered by a number of vendors and there were fun activities for all ages. The fact that the event was free and available to everyone also created an atmosphere of friendship and fellowship not possible at events charging admission.

And the city of Johnson City is to be commended for creating Founders Park. You’d have to look long and hard to find a flood control project that also serves as a beautiful place to play and relax.

So mark your calendars now and plan to attend next year’s Blue Plum Festival. It’s bound to be great.

AUBREY LEE

Johnson City

No to downsizing

In reference to the Question of the Week about putting the downsizing of the Washington County Commission on hold, the answer is yes — it should be. There would be little representation of a majority of the people should the downsizing be allowed to go into effect.

County commissioners are sometimes misinformed on what the people really want — as was demonstrated a few years ago when they thought the people wanted a wheel tax. At that time the people rose up and got the issue put on the election ballot and proved them wrong.

R.L. TRENT

Jonesborough