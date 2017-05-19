Letters: Johnson City is becoming a 'Little Milwaukee'

Look around at what’s going on downtown. There are restaurants where you can buy any kind of alcoholic drink you want. There are breweries downtown, and there is drinking at the Blue Plum Festival. Even grocery stores now offer plenty of alcohol.

The Johnson City Press is writing about alcohol a lot more, even on the front page. And I understand our Cardinal Park (now TVA Credit Union Ballpark) sells beer at ballgames. Buying alcohol has been made easier everywhere you go in our area.

So I ask: What do we think would happen? Drinking in moderation? Are you kidding? Give me a break.

Maybe the real reason for the emphasis on alcohol is to make money. I don’t think it takes a genius to figure out that one. Thank God that we have a president now who doesn’t even drink socially.

JAMES S. POLLOCK

Johnson City

Health care fallacy

After the U.S. House voted on the Affordable Health Care Act, the Democrats came out swinging with the worst fear-mongering attacks. To hear them tell it, America would see people dying in the streets because of the lack of health insurance.

The look of foolishness on their faces and the sound of ignorance in their voices was a bit arrogant. The “righteous Dems” policy of resistance has blinded them from seeing their faults because they refuse to accept that having health insurance does not guarantee quality health care.

Obamacare and Social Security suffer from the same flawed ideology, namely that we should always have more young people paying in that do not need benefits to support the older generation that does. In a perfect world, this might work if you had sustainable population growth and, most importantly, the money is held in an invested trust fund and not under the governance of politicians.

In our imperfect world neither of those things happens.

It is difficult to comprehend people protesting the end of Obamacare. What is so great about having insurance that you are forced to buy and cannot afford to use?

TIM ELSEA

Elizabethton