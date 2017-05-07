Letters: Danger from distracted drivers and pedestrians

The children walk, run, ride bikes and scooters down the neighborhood roads seemingly oblivious to their danger. Often I look at the streets around me and see children and parents paying no attention to autos speeding down the hill.

Some exercisers walk dogs and some ride bikes. One biker rides through the neighborhood stopping to pick up paper trash. I suppose he thinks of this as a civic responsibility. Then there are squirrels, chipmunks and birds that try to dodge the traffic.

Some of the problem of pedestrians is an addiction to Googling, which tweaks the novelty seeking, reward seeking and other feel-good centers of the brain. Drivers also get engrossed in their cell phones with texting and talking.

Between 2010 and 2015, pedestrian deaths jumped an astounding 25 percent, according to a column by Froma Harrop. The Traffic Safety Commission in Washington state found that texting raised a driver’s risk of causing an accident by 23 times.

Some years ago an engineer invented a device to restrict cell phones from working while a vehicle was in motion. For some reason it was never used. Today we need something like that for everyone’s protection.

Authorities can’t take away all responsibility. Even so, one positive reminder to drivers would be posting signs warning of hidden roads, children playing and pedestrians. Most likely there are other neighborhoods like ours that the city’s efficient and hard-working street department could help by placing such notices.

EARLE BARRON

Johnson City