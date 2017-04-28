Letters: Missing a very generous friend

This past year marked the passing of one generous man who enjoyed sharing his blessings with others — Warren Broyles. Warren was a true self-made man. He worked in several hourly wage jobs before becoming an “on the road salesman” for an oil distributor.

With the help of a good friend, he purchased what we all now know as Mountain Empire Oil Co. and later Road Runner Markets.

Broyles was raised a country boy and was proud of it. We all have seen pictures in the paper of his company donating to various causes, but not many people knew of Warren’s generosity and how much he enjoyed giving away some of what God had blessed him with.

I first got to know Warren when we were all in the Jaycees and that dedication to community service never left him. No one knows what the future will hold for all that he built in his lifetime, but his generosity and joy of helping others will never be forgotten.

Someone once said: “It is amazing the things you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” With his passing last year, Broyles left behind a grieving family, friends, employees and those of us who fondly think of him every time we drive into a Roadrunner Market.

JIM BUCHANAN

Erwin