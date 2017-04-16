Letters: It's liberals who are oppressed in Northeast Tennessee

Democrats/liberals have endured this kind of oppression in our region for a good 16 years now. It was really ramped up when George W. Bush was elected. We were called unpatriotic if we opposed the war in Iraq. Freedom fries, anyone?

“Liberal” became a dirty word and we were just plain stupid for having different opinions or political positions — and conservatives weren’t afraid to tell us so. It was the fault of liberals that there were so many people on welfare and those people were the cause of the country’s woes. Fox News was on every TV in every business you walked into. I think you get the picture.

Then Obama was elected president and a whole new hate emerged from conservatives. If you supported gay rights, Black Lives Matter and sensible gun regulations, you were said to be the problem. Trump was elected and hate crimes are now on the rise. It’s open season on everyone different and yet conservatives are feeling oppressed?

If conservatives are feeling so oppressed on the campus of East Tennessee State University, then they should do what liberals do. Find your voice on campus. No one is stopping you.

Stop with your ridicule of “safe places.” At the very least you have Ron Ramsey as a “safe place.” And if it gets to tough on campus, go to any local establishment and they’ll make you feel right at home.

To take a comment out of your very own playbook: Don’t be a “snowflake.”

NOEL CLIETT

Johnson City