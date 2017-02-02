Letters: Where are the tears for our veterans?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren led demonstrations saying this order was unconstitutional. People massed at airports advocating for more unvetted immigration from identified terrorist nations, even though the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security stated they could not properly vet those coming into the United States at this time.

So where are the demonstrations and weeping for our veterans who are homeless?

Where are the demonstrations and weeping for our veterans who are not able to get care for months, many committing suicide while waiting?

Where are the demonstrations and weeping for our failing school systems nationwide that grant diplomas to children who can’t read them?

Where are the demonstrations and weeping for those following an immigration system that is so complex and costly that it takes years to enter legally?

This is where I differ with Schumer.The weeping should be for Americans who have been tragically impacted by the system, for the families of those killed by violence and terrorist acts and for those who agreed to give their lives for our country, only to be ignored by the system.

JACK VAN ZANDT

Jonesborough

Politicians lie

Did columnist Connie Shultz hear any lies from former President Obama? How about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Did they lie, ever?

She wrote a recent column as though she was naive and had never heard a politician lie.

I can’t believe her. They all lie when they run for office. They will lie, cheat and steal to get elected and promise you the moon. Where has she been?

I just wanted to point out that President Trump is no different from any of the rest, except that he is not a professional career politician. He does it (or did it) to get elected — just like all the rest. No different.

I am so glad, however, that we have someone other than a career politician in office. Now we can see if we can do something a little different.

If Trump wins, we all win.

ROBERT HOUSE

Gray