Letters: Old Glory weeps from the disrespect

Through the tears of his yearning, the soldier glimpses Old Glory, battered and waving in the distance. The soldier realizes that his sorrow is for a greater good and resolves to make a stand for all who will come after him.

Somewhere in America today, there is a grizzled old veteran who was that soldier or there is the surviving family of that soldier. For all who have not served in the military, these soldiers took our place and they sacrificed so that we could enjoy a freedom that only a few seldom appreciate.

The tears of Old Glory are for all those who fought in the jungles of Southeast Asia and had their countrymen shun them when they returned. The tears of Old Glory are for all those who fought and are fighting in the desert of the Middle East and have returned wounded and broken.

The tears of Old Glory are for all who have served in every generation — the backbone of a nation founded on the principle “liberty and justice for all.”

And yes, the tears of Old Glory are shed each time that she is desecrated in the name of “free speech” granted by our Supreme Court. Old Glory bears the shame and weeps in silence, longing for the return to a day of a grateful nation.

TIM ESLEA

Elizabethton

Free speech

Many brave men and women have fought to protect what our flag means to us all. With that said, the flag it self is a piece of cloth.

Americans have fought for the right to freedom of speech and the right to protest if your views are different from your neighbors. Flags can be replaced, but the rights and ideals we seem to be so bent on destroying cannot.

I would ask that before you are quick to judge the view of others you consider what would happen if your thoughts and feelings are not in public favor. What if your religious views are not Christian? Do you need to register so the government can keep up with you?

These are serious and frightening issues that we should not let stand.

As citizens, we have been comfortable in knowing our rights to protest are protected by the Constitution. Please make sure that protection extends to all Americans and not just the ones you agree with.

MICKII CARTER

Johnson City