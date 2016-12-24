Letters: Celebrating a birthday on Christmas Day

I have lived more Christmas days than I will come to know, and the excitement of Santa and presents has given way to contentment and comfort. My Christmas tree stands tall in the woods, finely decorated with pine cones, the flash of bright red Cardinals and real twinkling stars.

On Christmas day, presents of suet and sunflower seeds will be offered to the multitude of birds who visit our feeders daily. Ancestors of the donkeys and cows, who kept watch over baby Jesus in the manger, graze in the field beside my house.

On Christmas Eve, I will take them apples, then watch closely to see if the Norwegian legend, “The night the animals talked,” just might be true.

Today I think more about the manger and less about frantic preparations for Christmas. I understand the phrase, “It’s better to give than receive,” and tears are apt to overflow when someone feels the same way.

Christmas dinner will be shared with close family. We will bow our heads, wish Jesus a happy birthday and ask for his blessings. Later my family will wish me the same, and I know my husband plans on presenting me with a small birthday cake that is decorated with pale pink roses.

Undoubtedly there will be moments of sadness, remembering yet another loved one who isn’t here to celebrate my birthday. But there’s comfort in knowing that because there was a manger long ago in Bethlehem, where donkeys and cows kept watch over the baby Jesus, all my loved ones will gather with Jesus to celebrate his birthday. May they all “sleep in heavenly peace.”

CAROL J. SIMS

Johnson City

Fake news

There has been a lot of talk lately about the epidemic of fake news on the internet. However, as long as there have been humans, there have been those presenting misinformation in order to deceive us.

I don’t think we have an epidemic of fake news so much as we have an epidemic of gullibility, especially when it involves modern technology.

“Nigerian prince” email scams have netted many millions of dollars, IRS phone scams continue to be effective against unsuspecting victims and the most sophisticated computer security is often circumvented by a fake email asking someone to click a link and enter their password.

On a personal level, I am ashamed to admit that until my mid-20s, I totally believed that aspirin was made from snake venom because my older sister told me this when I was 7 and I never bothered to fact-check her on it.

The real problem is that we are all far too willing to believe what others tell us, especially when what they are telling us fits with what we wanted to believe anyway. However, any sort of information that comes from a totally unknown source should be treated with the utmost skepticism until we can independently verify whether it is true or not.

As Benjamin Franklin said, “Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see.” I will add to that, “and believe even less of what you read on the internet.”

WILLIAM HALL

Greeneville

Facts matter

Facts must continue to matter to intelligent people regardless of political affiliation. Heaven forbid that we progressives and thoughtful conservatives become numb to what post-election weeks indicate that the next four years promise to be.

During the campaign our president-elect pledged to never ever follow the coward’s way of using taxpayer money as incentive for keeping jobs in this country. Our tax evader-in-chief used $7 million of taxpayer funds to save 1,100 (he claimed) of the 2,300 jobs slated to be relocated to Mexico. When truth diminished his bragging rights, he took to Twitter for a personal attack on the Carrier union leader who had corrected the tally of jobs saved from 1,100 to the real 800.

The contrast to Barack Obama is striking. Thoughtful conservatives may soon wish for more of the highly intelligent steady leadership of our out-going president. There is a reason for his high approval rating, and Obama’s rating will probably increase during the next four years.

Consider our new president-elect’s Carrier “success” in contrast to Obama’s record. President Obama saved one million jobs with the auto bailout alone, which has been paid back to taxpayers with interest. Also, there have been over 805,000 new industrial jobs gained under Obama. Possibly Carrier’s $7 million will work its way back to taxpayers, but this is highly unlikely.

Antics and lies are designed to cloud perspective. They only work for those of us who allow ourselves to be deceived.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City