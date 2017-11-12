Painter Plays Historic Role at Fall Creek Falls State Park

Today, you can make the Gilbert Gaul Loop, an easy 4 mile hike where history, culture and trails meet, suitable for families or those less inclined to tackle rugged Plateau terrain. Explore the upland beauty of Fall Creek Falls State Park as well as its lake, known for harboring some lunker fish.

As mentioned, the trail is named for the famous painter of Civil War scenes who settled here in the late 1800s, Gilbert Gaul. The trail uses both old country roads, including a road likely used by Gaul himself, along with a single-track path.

The trek starts near one of the park’s group camps then meanders to Fall Creek Falls Lake. It traces the shoreline, offering both wooded and aquatic beauty. Finally, the hike leaves the lake, passing the site of Gaul's cabin, now indiscernible, before returning to the trailhead.

Begin the Gilbert Gaul Loop by leaving the trailhead, walking south just a few feet before reaching the loop portion of the hike. Doubletrack trails go straight and left, walk left, southeasterly, toward the park cabins. The easy path rolls in oak, hickory woods, mixed with dogwood, pine and holly, aiming for Falls Creek Falls Lake.

Make the only significant hilly section just before reaching the lake and a trail junction at .7 mile. A trail leads left toward some park cabins, but the Gilbert Gaul Loop leaves right, and begins tracing the lakeshore. Circle around a peninsula, gaining good views of the lake, as well as the cabins across the shore and the park inn in the distance.

Lake views continue as you make a pleasurable cruise along 345-acre Fall Creek Falls Lake. The state’s largest channel catfish and bream came from its depths. Maples, oaks and dogwoods border the shore. Watch for chewed down trees along the water. Beaver inhabit the lake. At 1.2 miles, an old roadbed heads up and away from the lake. Hikers mistakenly take this path. Stay left along the shore, circling around a pair of embayments, still on single-track trail.

Make a wooden rain shelter on a point. The walking continues to be easy and level. And you mimic the shoreline, dipping into moist hollows and skirt out to dry points. Reach the upper end of Fall Creek Falls Lake after 3 miles. Here, big pines partly shade an open area.

Turn away from the water on a double track path, passing through an open field. Beyond the field, the trail enters woods and passes near the unmarked Gaul cabin site at 3.3 miles. It is an easy, level oak-shaded cruise from here, as you travel a track that once carried Gaul himself. Complete the loop and make the trailhead at 4.1 miles.

Fall Creek Falls State Park is an ideal Tennessee late fall destination. Consider camping at the lake, or staying in a cabin or the inn. That way you can enjoy Fall Creek Falls Lake from the water, among other pursuits. Rent canoes, pedal boats or johnboats. No gas motors are allowed on here, and the fishing is reputed to be good.

If you don’t feel like walking, ride a bike. Bikes are for rent at Village Green Area, where a recreation hall, visitors lounge and park information center stands. Take a trail ride at the park stables. Use your motorized wheels for a scenic drive. The one-way Gorge Scenic Drive circles around the edge of the Cane Creek Gorge then up Piney Creek Gorge where you can check out Piney Creek Falls. Park naturalists conduct nature programs. Kids 12 and under have their own programs.

Take a pontoon boat ride, tour Camp’s Branch Cave, or go on a group bike ride. Ball courts are here for conventional games such as tennis, softball and basketball. If you don’t feel like cooking, grab a meal at the park restaurant where they have breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. Come to think of it, a trip to Fall Creek Falls could be called an outdoor buffet.

To get to Fall Creek Falls State Park and the Gilbert Gaul trailhead from exit 288 on I-40 near Cookeville, take TN 111 south to Spencer. From Spencer take TN 30 east for 10.8 miles to TN 284 west. Turn right and take TN 284 west, entering the state park at 1.7 miles. Go for a total of 3.1 mile to a four-way stop. Keep straight at the four-way stop toward the park inns and cabins. Pass through the great campground, reaching a three-way stop with the campground office in the center at 1.0 mile. Turn right toward the inns and cabin, cross Fall Creek Falls Lake dam, continuing 1.8 miles. Look for the right turn to Youth Camp #2. There is also an historic sign about Gilbert Gaul at the turn. Follow this road .3 mile to dead end at the gate for Youth Camp #2. Park near the gate, but not in front of it. For more information, please consult my book 50 Hikes on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau or Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2009 Village Camp Road, Pikeville, TN 37367, (800) 250-8611, www.tnstateparks.com.