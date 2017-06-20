Carter Railroad Museum to host Heritage Day

New additions to the museum include a custom to-scale model of the original Carnegie Furnace in Johnson City, which was donated by Sharon Waite in memory of her husband, the late John Waite. Also on display is a full-size locomotive bell and O-scale versions of many locomotives that once ran through the Tri-Cities on the Southern and Clinchfield lines.

Located in the Campus Center Building at ETSU, the museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes model railroad layouts, a children's activity room, and ongoing programs.

Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.

For more information, call 423-439-6838 or email alsopf@mail.etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.