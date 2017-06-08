Happenings in your community

The Northeast Tennessee chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby will hold its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, June 10, at 12:45 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City. The meeting room entrance is at the rear of the building. Visitors are welcome.

Each month, participants listen to and discuss a CCL conference call with prominent leaders, researchers and scientists. This month's call features Florida U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, Democratic co-chairman of the Climate Solutions Caucus in the House.

Deutch, who is serving his fifth term in the House, will provide an overview of the caucus' activities and where progress is happening between Republicans and Democrats on the climate issue.

CCL is a national organization that focuses on a nonpartisan strategy known as “Carbon Fee and Dividend” for addressing climate change, which places a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas), requires no direct federal money and distributes the revenue back to U.S. households.

To learn more about CCL, visit www.citizens'climatelobby.org.

Limestone Ruritan to host breakfast

The Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone, will host a country breakfast buffet on Saturday, June 10, from 7-10 a.m.

The breakfast bar will include but not be limited to scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, sausage, country ham, bacon, baked apples, grits, potato tots, pancakes with hot syrup and drinks. The cost is $8 a person.