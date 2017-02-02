The plates arrived in Carter County on Thursday morning. The county is the home of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals, the group that worked to get the plates approved and will receive a contribution from each plate sold.

The plates had already been seen on Carter County cars recently because 1,000 car owners had to sign up for the new plates before they could be manufactured. Many of those first plates were sold to Carter County drivers. The plates proved to be popular across the state, as orders for the initial issue came in from 88 of the state’s 95 counties.

One of the proud owners of the new plates is Mel McKay, a member of the board of directors of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association. While many of those who signed up for the plates early wanted a low number, McKay chose the number “10 07” He explained that stood for Oct. 7, the day the Battle of Kings Mountain was fought in 1780. The Overmountain Men defeated a British force on Kings Mountain in one of the turning points of the Revolutionary War.

McKay said the proceeds from the sale of the plates will be very helpful to the Friends of Sycamore Shoals in its mission to support Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

“We have done so much with nothing all these years, this will really help,” McKay said. Re-enactors at Sycamore Shoals events, including Overmountain Men, must pay for all their own equipment and clothing, amounting to more than $4,000 for each man.

McKay said a third of all the plates sold in the initial order came from Carter, Washington, Unicoi and Knox counties.