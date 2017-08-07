Ex-governor, manager took a dip in Reelfoot Lake

The governor, who had wrapped up his second stint in the office earlier in the year, carefully deposited his partly figure into a canoe and, with No. 6 shot in his trusty old gun and a deadly gleam in his eye, silently stole out on the placid water, seeking to “drop quacks and generate duck feathers."

A curious thing about the governor's hunting was that whenever the chief observer of the feathery tribe saw him coming, he wigwagged a warning note to his fellow cohorts to "beat a retreat."

It seems that the man who was rowing the boat moved his mind quicker than he did the paddle and while roving around, he inadvertently and embarrassingly managed to overturn the skiff.

The former great governor of the equally magnificent state of Tennessee splashed down in the lake. Bob had the presence of mine to take his chair along. He noted that he had learned from his boyhood that walking on the waters was not what it was cracked up to be, not even close.

He reflected, therefore, that even if walking on the water was not good, he might at least take a seat in his chair, which rested in the mud, and waited for the skiff man, who was likewise splashing around and simultaneously swallowing lake water.

The poor skiff man had gotten so much of the stagnant fluid in him that he had to be floated out with a paddle while the boat was being turned over again. It was not a pretty sight to observe.

There were no dry docks in sight and the two men, belated and mud-spattered nimrods, had to pull for camp.

In the meantime, DeLong Rice, the governor's manager, unaware of what was going on with the governor, had issued an ultimatum to the ducks and followed it up with an open declaration of war.

A 10-bore gun, 100 shells and a skiff and DeLong and the skiff man became an attacking fleet.

DeLong muttered the battle cry of "death to the ducks," and immediately pulled the trigger. As the shot went after its mark, the gun took a painful spite out on DeLong's shoulder.

Out he went into the water, flopping about like a lame lobster. He, too, headed for camp to make repairs to his body and mind. He tried to get there unobserved, obviously not wanting anyone to see him in such an unsightly circumstance.

The governor, who had also headed for camp, hailed Rice, but he was too busy pulling for the shore to answer questions, knowing that very soon the interest level on the shore would be significantly elevated. He wrung his hat and dripping coat and sat down disgustedly without making eye contact with anyone. It was simply too much to bear.

When the governor came ashore, it was evident that something unpleasant had happened to both men. One looked as bad as the other. Bob's hat was slouched down over his ears and his clothes looked as if had literally been through wash day up in the mountains of East Tennessee. Rice immediately saw the Taylor, which was a painful moment of revelation.

"Hello, governor, he sheepishly said, "how do you feel?" Taylor responded with "I feel like a durn fool."

Rice said he felt that way too, and the rest of his campers made jokes of the outing. This event would not soon evaporate in the memories of those who witnessed the comical event.

According to the publication “Luyceumite and Talent, Volume 1,” from Nashville, Delong soon began making engagement dates for them to lecture in Tennessee and neighboring states.

Gradually other attractions were added to the list, and finally in 1903, the Bureau, bearing his name was incorporated, making it the Rice Lyceum Bureau.

Over time, the drenched antics at Reelfoot Lake became a quickly forgotten non-event and summarily dismissed by floating into yesteryear.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or go to www.bcyesteryear.com.