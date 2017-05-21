The history of The Hideaway

Adjacent to the site of the old Majestic Theatre, which was a major entertainment hub, the building dates back to downtown’s early heyday, and it had many different purposes prior to becoming the local rock venue it is now.

For a while in the 1920s, it was a doctor’s office. Then, in the 1940s, it was a small restaurant called Victor’s Cafe. In the 1950s, the building held a franchise of the Thom McAn’s Shoe Store national chain. It also held consulting firms and other offices, but the building was oftentimes vacant until about 15 years ago.

The building has since been transformed into downtown’s underground rock venue. It has become a cultural centerpiece for the local rock scene.

Located at 235 E. Main St. down the street from Capone’s, The Hideaway has been a popular local bar and venue for bands across the region and beyond since starting in 2002. The venue, which is managed by Tarvo Renaldo and owned by Janet Williams, has become a central part of Downtown Johnson City’s underground music subculture.

While Northeast Tennessee is often most known for its bluegrass heritage, this venue is known to be home to many of the region’s local metal and punk bands, often hosting shows for dozens of artists during a busy month.

Because many new bands find themselves playing here, it has also been a perfect place to get a chance to hear genuine, unadulterated rock music from many of the region’s young artists.

Local musicians in bands such as Arm the Witness, 1134, Povertybomb and numerous other acts have played some of their first few local shows at The Hideaway.

Aside from the musicians of the region, the venue has also hosted some national acts, including Hawthorne Heights, Andrew WK, Daveed Diggs, Cappadonna from Wu Tang Clan, Masta Killa and Gnarkill, which is Bam Margera’s band.

“I love when these national acts have Johnson City listed in their tour dates with all these other big cities,” Renaldo said.

Renaldo added it has been important to promote bands across genres, though the venue has been known for its rock acts, such as the ones mentioned above.

“Metal and punk is how it got started,” he said. “But if you want to have a venue here, you’re going to have to spread your wings.”

The Hideaway hosts comedy shows and other performances as well — most recently, Trae Crowder, who is known as the “Liberal Redneck,” and Matt Silver, who is most known for his motivational street performance career and his eccentric style of comedy.

With its comfortable hole-in-the-wall charm, the energy of the events held here is quite compressed and up-close. Compared to many venues, where the acts are on stages much higher and the band isn’t as close to the crowd, this venue has more of an intimate feel to it.

“Bands have often told me that we have something special here,” Ronaldo said.

This sentiment is widely expressed by many who come to see shows here.

Joseph Rasch, a Johnson City resident who frequents the establishment, said this is one of his favorite things about the venue.

“My absolute favorite charm of the Hideaway is how safe and welcoming the venue and its regular customers are,” Rasch said. “Everyone is welcome here.”

Jarrod Pairgin, a local musician, said the friendly atmosphere of camaraderie within the local music scene is what he enjoys most about playing and attending shows at The Hideaway.

“Even when the place is packed to the brim it still feels homey — I've never felt uncomfortable in there,” Pairgin said. “I’ve never felt like I was being judged for having a good time.”

For more on The Hideaway, including booking information and upcoming events, visit its Facebook page or contact them at hideawayjc@gmail.com.