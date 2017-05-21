Researchers discover new snake species at Gray Fossil Site

The 5-million-year-old Zilantophis schuberti honors Gray Fossil Site Executive Director Blaine Schubert, and got its name from two of Schubert’s former students. Steven Jasinski, lead author in the study, and co-author, David Moscato have been studying the snake that was found at the site and noted that it looked a little strange, but weren’t totally convinced at first that they’d found a new species.

“After looking at everything we could we felt confident they represented something new, which was exciting, but then we had to convince other people and scientists of that as well,” Jaskinski said. “It did, indeed, take a while, but now that it has been published and recognized as a new species it does feel great.”

“Zilantophis schuberti” roughly translates to “Schubert’s Winged Serpent,” and even though the snake didn’t have wings, it did have some unique characteristics on its vertebrae. According to Jasinski, snakes tend to have features on the sides of their vertebrae, usually for muscle attachment. The size of these projections differ on where in the snake they are from — the tail or the trunk. What makes Zilantrophis different is that its vertebrae have very pronounced projections toward the front of its body, something that’s never been found in a species of snake before.

Jasinski said this was probably for larger muscles to attach to the snake’s vertebrae, making it a relatively strong snake for its size – about 12- to 16-inches long and as big around as your pointer finger.

“This could have been for being a predator or being better at living in its environment, but we don’t know for sure,” he said.

“Zilantophis fossils haven’t been found outside of Gray Fossil Site yet, so Jaskinski said it’s a lot of guesswork right now as to what the snake ate, what its predators were or where it lived. Since the snake is so small, Jasinski said, it’s possible it was a rare snake only local to the area, or even that Zilantophis fossils have been found and misidentified in other areas.

The fossils look similar to modern-day rat snakes and king snakes, but without more fossils researchers can’t determine what the relationships with its possible descendants would be like. The world, especially North America, had been going through an environmental period of change and it’s possible that that’s why Zilantophis’ unique wing-like projections appear to have died along with the species.

“Even though some animals develop features that are advantageous, sometimes those features or characteristics do not survive beyond that animal,” Jasinski said. “It could be that Zilantophis evolved in a small area and went extinct when the area changed or when another animal out-competed it, meaning the morphology did not make it to any descendants, but we do not know for sure.”

