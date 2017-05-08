The Globe Realty & Auction Co. Inc. featured attractive real estate prices from 1918

A rundown of some of the business’ offerings:

Farms

1. One of the best farms that has yet been offered for sale in Washington County. 20 acres. Machinery of any kind can be operated over all of this farm. All under new coil wire fence set to yellow locust posts. Improvements consist of a new eight-room house, good barn and other outbuildings. About 15 acres are in timber. Orchard contains 110 fruit trees now bearing. Watered by creek, well and cistern. Location excellent, within two miles of railroad station. 1-4 miles from church and school. In one of the best neighborhoods in the county. This property is offered for sale at a very low price, as the owner must sell on account of other duties. Possession can be arranged immediately.

2. 100-acre grain and stock farm. Located on the CC&O Railroad (Indian Ridge). 25 acres in very fine merchantable timber. Balance in cultivation. Good seven room dwelling. Large barn, tool house, springhouse and other buildings throughout the farm. One of the most desirable home sites to be found. Located on a good road in a good neighborhood within 1-2 miles of a school and church. If you're seeking a good and well-improved farm in an established neighborhood, let us show you this one.

3. 60-acre farm. Strong red land. Six-room house. Large barn. Other buildings. 45 acres in cultivation. Balance in timber — popular, oak, dogwood etc. Located on a good road within a stone's throw of a good school and church. New Pack Road is to pass directly by this farm. Within 6 miles of Johnson City, 4 miles of Jonesboro and 1.25 miles from a railroad station. Good spring and creek. Young orchard with a variety of fruit. This farm will be sold at a sacrifice. All farm tools included, which are new, include double disc drill, disk harrow, plows and wagon, and two milch cows.

4. 100 acres on King Springs Pike. Surface slightly rolling. 75 acres in cultivation. Balance in woods. 8-room dwelling, good barn and other buildings. $6,500.

5. 55 acres of land. Adjoining the Soldiers' Home. Good six room house, barn, granary, smokehouse and other buildings, Normal school within less than a mile of this property. $8,000.

6. One 29-acre farm with 8-room brick residence. Good barn. Located near the "Y" in Johnson City. Extra fine orchard of 100 trees. $3,500.

City Property

1. A 16-room residence in the Carter Addition. One of the handsomest homes in the city. Strictly modern and complete in every detail. Five lots, facing two paved streets.

2. One nice 10-room residence on Watauga Avenue. Modern in every particular. $6,000.

3. One beautiful brick five-room bungalow on Unaka Avenue. $3,000.

4. One strictly modern 12-room residence on N. Roan Street. A very desirable location. Building practically new. $5,000.

5. One two-story, seven-room house on Watauga Avenue. $5,500.

6. One 15-room cottage on Unaka Avenue. $2,500.

7. One 12-room two-story residence on Unaka Avenue. Excellent location, large lot, high and dry, and one of the nicest homes in the city. A real bargain.

8. One 10-room two-story residence on Locust Street, Modern in every way. Paved street and sidewalk. Price reasonable.

9. One new five-room bungalow on Holston Avenue (currently being paved). The very thing for a small family. $2,250.

10. One 5-room two-story residence on Maple Street. $4,750.

11. One 5-room cottage on Maple Street. $2,000.

12. One 6-room cottage on Maple Street. $2,100.

13. Five-room frame dwelling on Hamilton Street. Lot is 50'x150'. Good garden, barn. House in good repair. Excellent location. $1,000.

14. Full-size lots in Carter Addition fronting on paved streets with city water, electric lines, gas, sewer and all other conveniences ranging in price is from $500-$1,000.

Wouldn't it be magnificent to purchase farmland and city property at the above prices today?

