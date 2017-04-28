Oldest records in Tennessee returned home to Jonesborough

They include a document showing a 21-year-old Andrew Jackson’s admission to law practice. Others are in the handwriting of a county clerk with a familiar name: John Sevier.

Recorded before Tennessee became a state, when the region was known as the Washington District by North Carolina authorities, the venerable documents returned home to Jonesborough earlier this month.

During the Washington County Archives’ dedication ceremony April 1, Kelly Wilkerson, a representative of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, returned the records to Jonesborough for the first time in 131 years. The 2 linear feet of records cover the time period between 1779 and 1809.

“I am happy that we were able to return these valuable records to Washington County,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release on behalf of the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

“It’s wonderful and very fitting that Tennessee’s oldest county now has its own archives building where these historic treasures can be kept.”

Since 1886, the county records had been stored in Nashville. The Washington County Court had made arrangements with the Tennessee Historical Society to preserve the state’s earliest public documents.

According to a press release, the agreement required the society to make a written transcription of the records, which were bound and returned for use at the courthouse in Jonesborough, while the originals were preserved in Nashville by the organization.

The historical society then transferred the records to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in 1927, where the documents remained until earlier this month.

“Our farsighted forefathers on the County Court wisely placed in the agreement the understanding that the records ‘forever remain the property of the county,’” said Ned Irwin, county archivist and records manager for Washington County.

The oldest historical gem returned to Jonesborough from Nashville is a Court of Pleas and Quarter Sessions document dated November 1779 and handwritten by former county clerk John Sevier, who also served as a justice on the committee. Sevier later became the first governor of Tennessee and was known for his role in the Revolutionary War during the battle of Kings Mountain.

Other intriguing items stowed away inside the Washington County Archives include records detailing actions taken during the frontier era, in the American Revolution and during the movement to establish a new state called Franklin.

“In the records much history is found, such as a 21-year-old Andrew Jackson being first admitted to practice law,” Irwin said.

In August 2016, Irwin received the Washington County Archive’s first large batch of records from the Archives of Appalachia at East Tennessee State University.

A sudden flood besieged Jonesborough in May of 1958, damaging some records stored in the courthouse. Fearing future damage, Irwin said the County Court in July made arrangements with Burgin Dossett, president of ETSU, and Hal Smith, the school’s head librarian, to store those endangered records at the library.

Covering 828 linear feet, enough to stretch three football fields, the 468-box collection were the first substantial records to enter the newly renovated Washington County Archives building at 203 E. Main St.

Those records chronicled various county offices, including the assessor of property, clerk & master (Chancery Court), Circuit Court, County Court, register of deeds, sheriff’s department, Superior Court of Law and Equity and trustee. Those records span from the late 1700s to the 1950s.

While at ETSU, Irwin said the Washington County Court Records collection, as it was known, was the most widely used collection at the Archives of Appalachia.

“For example, a doctoral student from the Sorbonne in Paris once studied old store ledger books from long-forgotten court cases in writing her dissertation on 19th century textiles,” Irwin said.

“There was, however, a large, unknown to the public, portion of the collection that had never been processed, which will now become available to researchers. Of the 1,042 volumes, 605 volumes have been untouched and unseen since 1958. What interesting things people are likely to find.”

According to the 1958 Court County minutes, the records were returned to Washington County once it had an archive capable of caring for those valuable documents.

The Washington County Archives is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Washington County Archive has currently launched a website detailing the types of records that can be found in its collection.

To learn more information or to become a volunteer at the Washington County Archives, visit https://wctnarchives.org/.

Records are stored in the archive include:

Chancery Court 1777-1987; Circuit Court 1801-2009; County Court 1778-1970; Deeds 1775-present; Election Records 1832-1949; Inventories of Estates 1778-2006; Justice of the Peace 1779-1963; Marriage Records 1787-1990; Superior Court of Law and Equity 1785-1811; Tax Books 1778-2005; and Wills 1779-1959.

