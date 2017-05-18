Survivors meet to share experiences on American Stroke Month

Coates said she owes it all to the highly skilled and dedicated staff at Johnson City Medical Center and surgeons such as Dr. Samuel Massey and Dr. Brian Mason, who was the lead neuroendovascular surgeon who helped her begin her road to recovery.

“When it happens to you, you experience some of the worst pain you’ve ever had,” Coates said. “I had no idea I had an aneurysm until it ruptured — Dr. Mason got it just in time.”

On Thursday, Coates and other stroke survivors were set to meet and share their experiences at a gathering held by JCMC for American Stroke Month.

Coates said she looked forward to meeting with other stroke survivors and patients who have experienced the same thing, saying it is important to have solidarity with others after events such as these.

Though her experience was traumatic, she believes learning as much as possible about strokes and meeting with other stroke survivors will be an important part of the recovery process for her.

“After recovering, I had to learn to walk and talk again,” Coates said. “I’m excited to meet with other stroke survivors, though. This will be my first time.”

After sharing her aneurysm experience and the recovery in which Mason played a crucial role, Coates began to tear up.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without Dr. Mason,” Coates said.

Sam Turbyfill, a nurse at the JCMC, said it is particularly important to seek medical help immediately when experiencing symptoms similar to what Coates experienced.

“Forty percent of patients will die almost immediately and another 30 or so die in the hospital or in later months due to complications. Out of 100 cases, only five will usually be able to live a life like Kimberly,” Turbyfill said. “But some patients will go to bed when they feel the pain of an aneurysm from a hemorrhagic stroke, thinking the’ve just got a bad headache and need to lay down. We call that the ‘thunderclap headache.’”

“I’ve never had a headache quite like that,” Coates said.

Aside from raising awareness about the different types of strokes, Mason, who also hosts educational seminars on the subject, said support groups and events like Thursday’s are particularly important for educational purposes and developing a sense of community in which patients can help each other by sharing their knowledge from their experiences.

“When they hear more about other people’s cases of recovery, they get a little more comfort,” Mason said. “Hearing from a person who has gone through the same thing gives them hope that they’ll be fine.”

He went on to say that events such as this support group go beyond just teaching folks about the medical aspect of strokes and how to treat them. It is also important psychologically and emotionally.

“It’s beyond educational,” Mason said. “It’s also spiritual and social.”

Mason emphasized the importance of raising awareness for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, which are the fifth-leading causes of death in the country. He said that the Southeast and East Tennessee in particular is a region that has a particularly high risk rate due to various factors.

“We talk about the ‘stroke belt’ in the southeastern region — we are almost like the ‘belt buckle,’ ” Mason said.

Mason said this is partly due not only to genetic predispositions but also lifestyle choices that are prevalent in the region. He said habits such as smoking, drinking and the “Southern diet” are all contributing factors to the high rates of strokes.

With 35 years of experience between both Mason and Massey, the two most highly trained physicians in the region who help patients who’ve suffered from both types of strokes, it is the hope of many that things can get better in the region.

And things are already looking up.

Since first starting a comprehensive stroke treatment center at JCMC last year, the two neurovascular surgeons have treated almost 90 patients. Mason said they’re already starting to see positive results and hope to continue that trend.

For more information, the stroke center website is: www.MountainStatesHealth.com/stroke-center-johnson-city-medical-center.