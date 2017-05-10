ETSU professor recognized for commitment to prescription drug abuse education

“Basically, it pushes all of the opioids that are on the receptors in the brain off so that people can start breathing again,” said Sarah Melton, a professor of pharmacy practice in the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University.

“It works in like 30 to 45 seconds, so it’s very quick acting.”

A report published in 2015 by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse said 212,000 (about 4.35 percent) of Tennessee adults used pain relievers non-medically the year prior.

Melton has spent a good portion of her career teaching future health care professionals and others how to properly administer naloxone.

Melton recently received the Generation Rx Award of Excellence from the American Pharmacists Association. Established in 2011, the award recognizes a pharmacist “who has demonstrated a commitment to the mission of substance abuse education,” according to an awards booklet published on the American Pharmacists Association website.

Melton is the faculty advisor for the Generation Rx chapter at ETSU, a student organization that promotes education about the dangers of prescription drug abuse in the area. The group has received national recognition over the past few years for its work, and over the past two years, the group has been working in Virginia and Tennessee to get naloxone into the hands of more people.

“We are constantly out doing education, teaching them about that lifesaving drug and telling them how they can get it at the pharmacy,” Melton said.

Recently, the group has been working at remote area medical clinics in Virginia, where they work with people who don’t have insurance or don’t have easy access to medical services.

“We go there for the whole weekend and educate as many people about naloxone as we possibly can,” Melton said.

Working with the Department of Behavioral Health in Virginia, the group managed to locate funds to provide the drug for free.

“That’s probably been our biggest achievement lately,” Melton said.

Melton said the chapter has also taught students from the University of Tennessee, Belmont, South and Lipscomb colleges of pharmacy how to conduct naloxone training. She estimates the group has trained more than 900 pharmacy students at this point.

And Melton’s stewardship isn’t limited to her work at ETSU.

She also chairs a substance abuse collaborative called One Care of Southwest Virginia, which provides education and training to more than 3,000 health care providers on issues related to prescription drug abuse, according to an ETSU press release. On Monday, Melton participated in a town hall in Abingdon, Virginia, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe to discuss recent legislation and the impact of the opioid abuse problem in Southwest Virginia.

Before getting a job at ETSU, Melton worked at an addiction clinic in Lebanon, Virginia, which conducted medication-assisted treatment with buprenorphine as well as addiction counseling and peer recovery.

“Addiction is a chronic relapsing disease and when its treated appropriately (addicts) get better quickly, so I just love working with this population,” Melton said.