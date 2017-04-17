Wellmont sets annual Camp Caterpillar

Wellmont Hospice is hosting a free, one-day camp to offer guidance and compassion to children, teenagers and their caregivers facing similar circumstances. Activities and sessions led by professional social workers, counselors and nurses will give campers an opportunity to continue the recovery process.

Camp Caterpillar will be held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Warrior’s Path State Park. The camp is geared toward children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as their parents or guardians.

Lunch and snacks will be provided, and the event will end with a memorial service and butterfly release.

Melanie Strouse and her son, Jacob, first attended Camp Caterpillar two months after her husband, who is Jacob’s father, died in 2013. At first, the pair did not know what to expect at the camp, but once they arrived, they found a place of healing and comfort.

“My son and I were in a very vulnerable place, and the camp provided a nurturing experience that helped both of us tremendously,” Mrs. Strouse said. “It is clear there has been a lot of thought and effort put into the activities and sessions to make them as beneficial as possible.”

Children and their caregivers will participate in separate sessions but will reconnect during breaks as well as the final ceremony.

Adults will focus on understanding a child’s grieving process, learning how to respond to a child’s unique needs and coping with adult grief.

Children and teens will be divided into age-appropriate groups that focus on addressing feelings of grief, remembering loved ones and learning effective coping skills. Crafts, games and physical activities will be included in the day’s agenda.

During the event, children will be paired with a volunteer for the day. This camp buddy will accompany the participant throughout the day’s activities and connect with the child for additional support.

“I am so grateful the camp gave my son the ability to identity with children that have gone through a similar loss,” Strouse said. “Each year he asks to come back, and he hopes to become a volunteer when he gets older.”

To register for Camp Caterpillar or to apply to volunteer as a camp buddy, call Wellmont Hospice at 423-844-5252. For more information, visit www.wellmont.org.