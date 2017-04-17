Summers named chairman of Department of Internal Medicine at ETSU

Summers has worked within the Quillen College of Medicine, both as a faculty member and as a clinician seeing patients at ETSU Physicians and Associates, since 2000.

Originally from Batavia, N.Y., Summers received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry from Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y. He earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed both an internship and his residency at the University of Rochester Internal Medicine program at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Prior to coming to ETSU, Summers worked for 15 years as a practicing physician in Rochester. He is licensed to practice medicine in both New York and Tennessee and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

He relocated to the region after doing some volunteer teaching in New York and deciding it was the right direction for his career. After answering an ad in the back of a national medical journal, Summers got the job and began teaching as well as seeing patients at ETSU Physicians and Associates in Kingsport.

In 2004, he became the division chief of General Medicine. Active in the medical community, Summers is past president of medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and serves on the physicians clinical council at Johnson City Medical Center.

“I look forward to serving as the chair of this department. I want to develop a good, cohesive department with the primary goal being the production of trained physicians,” Summers said. “That educational goal is the most important.”

In addition to serving as chairman, Summers will continue seeing patients in Kingsport twice a week.

Summers and his wife, Patricia, live in Kingsport have three grown children — Jennifer, 32; Nathan, 30; and Laura, 25. Outside of work, Summers enjoys playing jazz guitar, mountain biking and participating in water sports.