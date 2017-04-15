Carter County Democratic Party hosts discussion about healthcare

“He’s been trying to get it regulated and under control ever since,” she said.

He eventually sought the help of an endocrinologist and was in the process of getting a pump that would’ve helped moderate his condition. Morgan’s son was receiving health insurance through his employer that was covering the costs of seeing the endocrinologist.

Then he lost his job.

“The next appointment we went to they said, ‘Well your insurance isn’t valid anymore. We can’t see you,’” Morgan said.

Suddenly, the pump was not an immediate option.

Morgan was one of several local residents who attended the second installment of a scheduled speaker series hosted by the Carter County Democratic Party at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

The event was focused on healthcare and featured two speakers — Tony Garr, a volunteer with the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, and Dr. Jess Miller, a former Army physician and a member of the Mountain States Medical Group. Over the course of the two-hour lecture, Garr touched on an extensive series of topics, including the ramifications of the Affordable Health Care Act and local insurance numbers.

“What I’d like to achieve today is actually for you all to have a deeper understanding of our healthcare system,” Garr said. “You’re not going to leave here knowing everything ... but I hope that when you leave here today you’ll have a deeper understanding.”

Garr talked about how Medicare and Medicaid have developed over the years, gradually improving since their inception. He hopes the same trend will apply to healthcare.

“The reason I use the theme of the ‘arc of justice’ is, if you look at these slides, you can see that here in our country, it takes us a while to get there,” Garr said. “We don’t get there overnight ... probably many people in this room would like a single payer healthcare system. Well, we’re not there yet. If you look at the history ... I think we’re moving in that direction, but we’re just not there yet.”

Garr quizzed the attendees using a test he found on the Kaiser Family Foundation’s website, testing the listeners on their understanding of the uninsured rate and their knowledge of the Affordable Care Act’s impact on that figure.

Prior to the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, 32 million Americans were uninsured in 2014. Following the implementation of the law, the figure dropped to the lowest point in decades, according to the quiz.

Garr also mentioned a letter signed by the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and other groups that urged President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress to remove uncertainty about funding for cost-sharing reductions. CSRs are discounts that lower the cost of deductibles and co-payments.

“We urge the administration and Congress to take quick action to ensure CSRs are funded,” the letter reads. “We are committed to working with you to deliver the short-term stability we all want and the affordable coverage and high-quality care that every American deserves.”

During his part of the talk, Miller compared healthcare in a military setting, which he described as more akin to single-payer, social system, to a civilian setting, which is more commercialized.

“Each of those has their benefits and setbacks from both the physician experience and the patient experience,” he said.

On one end, prescriptions tended to carry a lot more red tape in the civilian medical sector than the military one.

“If I made a diagnosis and gave someone a prescription (in the Army), that entire interaction was done almost instantaneously,” Miller said. “They would walk across the hall or maybe to another building, pick up their prescription and that was it. Right now it’s a complete roulette for me if I give someone a prescription.”

The threat of lawsuits is also much less severe in the military than in civilian practice.

“If there is a perceived negligence or perceived harm, that’s really all it takes for a lawsuit to gather momentum,” he said. “And that is a hidden but significant cost of the current health care system.”

For her part, Morgan is a bit jaded with the American healthcare system. At this point, her son is surviving, but he’s barely making enough money to pay for his medication and the cost of living.

“He’s not able to reach that American dream,” she said.