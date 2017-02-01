Speaker Harwell's opioid task force aims to educate, tackle state epidemic

Last week, Harwell announced the formation of an opioid task force, naming seven representatives from all sections of the state.

Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, represents rural East Tennessee, but no legislator from Northeast Tennessee is on the task force — although the Tri-Cities is perhaps one of the areas hardest hit by opioid addiction in the country.

“We have a serious (opioid) problem nationwide, but it’s particularly high here in the state of Tennessee,” Harwell said during a phone interview Wednesday with the Johnson City Press. “It was my goal here to bring together a task force to educate the public about how serious the problem is, and then look at the best strategies for tackling this epidemic.”

In 2015, state health care professionals wrote 7.8 million opioid prescriptions, equaling roughly 1.18 for every man, woman and child in the state. During that same year, the state’s Department of Health reported 1,451 opioid overdose deaths, the most the state had ever recorded.

The opioid epidemic has been especially rampant in Northeast Tennessee.

From 2013 through the first six months of 2015, the rate of opioid treatment in Northeast Tennessee increased from 21 to 25 admissions per 10,000 people.

The data showed the state average lingered around 10 admissions per 10,000 people, as the region easily topped all other regions in the state.

Northeast Tennessee has also seen a dramatic increase in babies born drug-dependent, a condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome.

From 2009 to 2011, there were 253 total neonatal abstinence hospitalizations in the seven counties surrounding the Tri-Cities, according to state Department of Health data. Between 2000 and 2002, the region recorded just 34 hospitalizations related to drug-dependent babies.

But the closest representative on the task force in terms of proximity to Northeast Tennessee is Powers. And while Campbell County is similarly rural, his district is roughly 140 miles away from the Tri-Cities.

“I would love to have (Northeast Tennessee lawmakers’) input. You have great representation there from Upper East Tennessee,” Harwell said. “I tried to have the chairman of our criminal justice committee (Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland) because a lot of this involves our criminal laws. I have the chairman of our health committee (Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville) because this is a health issue. I wanted someone from rural East Tennessee and rural West Tennessee.”

Other members appointed to the task force include Rep. JoAnne Favors, D-Chattanooga; Rep. Curtis Halford, R-Dyer and Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Old Hickory.

Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, was named chairman of the task force.

“I’m depending on this task force. I’ve put some of my best legislators on this to examine (the opioid epidemic),” Harwell said. “We’re going to have a number of hearings across the state, bringing in experts from our universities, from our hospitals, law enforcement (and) our (District Attorneys offices) to fully understand the problem and then look for strategies, whether it’s additional drug courts or more money in rehabilitation or specific laws that need to be addressed or changed.”

Within a year, Harwell said she would like her task force to complete a tour around the state gathering feedback.

“I’d love for us to complete it in a year’s time because I don’t think the public can afford for us to wait, especially when it comes to the number of children born addicted to opioids. That’s just something we had to address now,” Harwell said.

Harwell said the task force will meet for the first time sometime next month.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.