New licensure rule set to affect most buprenorphine clinics

Beginning Jan. 12, any facility prescribing buprenorphine, sometimes sold under brand names Suboxone and Subutex, to more than 150 patients, or 50 percent of its patient base, will be required to get a license through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“The main goal of the Office-Based Opiate Treatment rules are to ensure that the highest level of quality care is administered to those in need of medication assisted therapy,” according to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“Medication assisted therapy is a valuable treatment tool when administered correctly as part of a comprehensive approach for treatment of an opioid dependence. We feel these rules accomplish this goal by ensuring patient safety while at the same time facilitating access to quality care.”

Adhering to the rule will include completing an application, a background check, submitting financial statements and paying a $810 annual fee.

According to a memorandum issued to “all interested parties” on Dec. 15, those facilities affected will include stand-alone clinics, treatment resources and individual prescriber locations.

Dr. Vance Shaw, a buprenorphine provider at two locations in Johnson City, said the rule is a “double-edged sword.”

“I think certainly it’s going to raise the bar a little bit, but one thing I’m concerned with is possibly restricting access to care even further,” Shaw said.

Shaw and Paul Trivette, executive director of the Tennessee Recovery Coalition, were among several stakeholders involved during the rule-making process with the Joint Government Operations Committee.

Trivette said the rule will establish counseling requirements, case-management resources and coordination of care between patients’ various physicians.

“I think it’s probably the best compromise that we could get at this point,” Shaw said. “As an addiction treatment physician, one of the things I’m most concerned about is anything that could possibly reduce access to care.”

According to a five-year National Institute of Health study published in 2012, only one out of every 10 people who suffer from addiction other than nicotine is actually getting treatment.

While the new rule will certainly raise the standard of care for many buprenorphine providers, Shaw said he believes it will also shut down some providers in the area, including one of his own practices.

“I practice at two places. One is a nonprofit and the other is a group of three doctors that are not affiliated with each other at all. All we do is share the same office space,” Shaw said.

“Because of the regulations, I’m going to have to leave that clinic because we have more than 150 patients at one site and one of us would have to be the medical director and be responsible for how the other two doctors practice. I’m not going to do that, so I’m essentially shutting that clinic down. So it’s definitely going to have an impact as far as reduce the number of clinics available.”

Shaw said oversight from the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners should already be enough to deal with the majority of the “bad clinics” that are currently operating.

“They’re just not being enforced and I’m not sure why that is,” he added.

“From my perspective, (addiction treatment) really needs to be a primary-care issue, where primary-care physicians are taking care of patients who suffer from addiction problems in their practice instead of patients actually going to a third party like an addiction treatment center.”

