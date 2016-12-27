Mountain States issues public notice to attorney general

According to the Public Benefit Hospital Sales and Conveyance Act of 2006, Slatery will have 45 days after the written notice to object to the proposed hospital transaction or take no action.

One of the attorney general’s determinations includes whether the hospital transaction would have the “likelihood of creating an adverse effect on the access to or availability or cost of health care services to the community.”

Mountain States certified in the notice that it had given a copy of the law to each member of its Board of Trustees.

Any interested party can submit a written comment directly to the attorney general at Antitrust Division, 425 Fifth Avenue North, Nashville, TN, 37243.