Mountain States Foundation announces three Don Brewer Scholarship recipients for 2016

The scholarships, for $2,000 each, are funded by the family of the late Don Brewer, who worked for the Realty Trust Group on many Mountain States Health Alliance projects. Recipients must be residents of Mountain States' 29-county service area and be active team members of Mountain States or the dependent of an active team member. The field of study must be related to health care.

The 2016 recipients are:

Melanie Hall, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Sycamore Shoals Hospital pursuing her nursing degree at Milligan College;

Christy Lambert, a nurse at Dickenson Community Hospital pursuing a family nurse practitioner degree at Frontier Nursing University; and

Bradley Jeffers, a pharmacy technician at Franklin Woods Community Hospital pursuing his nursing degree at East Tennessee State University.

"We are so pleased to present these scholarships because it encourages people to pursue their education in the health care field," said Pat Holtsclaw, president of Mountain States Foundation. "The expense of going to school can make it difficult, so this scholarship is a way to give some deserving people a little help. We are very grateful to the Realty Trust Group for starting this and to the Brewer family for continuing it."

Recipients must be enrolled in a medical school, physical therapy/occupational therapy school, pharmacy school or nursing school and pursuing a BSN (Bachelor of Science in nursing) or nurse practitioner degree. They were required to submit a 500-word essay with their scholarship application, outlining their commitment to completing their education and why they deserve the scholarship.

Hall, of Elizabethton, works in the medical/surgery unit at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton and has been an LPN for 18 years. She decided in January of 2015 to go back to school and is pursuing her BSN degree at Milligan College. Hall received her certified nurse's assistant license right after high school, then completed her LPN license at Tennessee Technology Center in 1998.

Lambert, from Clintwood, Va., works at Dickenson Community Hospital as clinical coordinator at the intensive outpatient program. She is pursuing a family nurse practitioner degree at Frontier Nursing University, based in Hyden, Ky. Lambert began her career at Norton Community Hospital and has worked in home health, hospice and now in mental health at Dickenson Community Hospital. She said she has seen the great need for specialized healthcare services in rural Southwest Virginia, particularly mental health, so she is committed to getting her degree and eventually pursuing a post-masters psychiatric certification.

Jeffers, of Kingsport, is pursuing his BSN degree at ETSU. He turned to a career in health care after his grandfather had open-heart surgery and Bradley saw up-close what an impact the nurses had on both the patient and patient?s family. He said he would like to become a cardiac intensive care nurse.

Donald Lee "Don" Brewer, namesake of the scholarship, was a native of Northeast Tennessee who was instrumental during the early days of Mountain States Health Alliance in helping the system consolidate and manage multiple physician office buildings. He passed away in 2012 and, to honor his memory, his business associates and friends at the Knoxville-based Realty Trust Group started the scholarship, which the Brewer family now funds.