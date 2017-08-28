Wolfe fills Morris' seat, County Commission creates task force to study Boones Creek athletic facility

For at least the fifth time in his life, Wolfe raised his right hand and swore to serve the county’s 8th District, replacing the recently resigned Matthew Morris.

Wolfe was the only person nominated by the commission to replace Morris, who resigned last month after deciding to relocate to Atlanta after serving in the military.

Wolfe had been Morris’ temporary fill-in while he was serving in Qatar.

First elected in August 1998, Wolfe served four consecutive terms on the County Commission through 2014 before being asked by Morris last year to be his temporary fill-in. There are roughly 12 months remaining in Wolfe’s term.

In other news, the County Commission voted to establish an Athletic Facility Task Force, which will oversee how to fund, manage and construct athletic fields in a 37-acre lot next to the new Boones Creek K-8 school.

According to the resolution, the Athletic Facility Task Force was formed “for the purpose of reviewing and considering the design and operation of an athletic facility constructed by Washington County on property adjacent to the new Boones Creek K-8 school currently under construction.”

The appointees include: Johnson City Commissioner Dr. Todd Fowler; Dr. Tim Zajonc, Johnson City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member; James Ellis, Johnson City Parks and Recreation director; Gavin Andrews, Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau member; Tim Copenhaver, president of Champion Chevrolet; Washington County Commissioner Bryan Davenport; Clarence Mabe, Washington County Board of Education member; Danny Good, Daniel Boone athletic director; Jon Herrmann, Boones Creek Middle School representative; Angie Charles, Washington County planning director; and Rachel Conger, Jonesborough’s Parks and Recreation director.

Chairman Greg Matherly said Johnson City Mayor David Tomita and himself were responsible for selecting the appointees.

“I think my intent and Mayor Tomita’s intent was to bring people to the table that were already ahead of the game a little bit, knew Johnson City’s needs, knew the county’s needs and how to mesh (those) needs together,” the chairman said.

Although he’s not a member, Matherly said he would be responsible for organizing the group’s first meeting, which has yet to be scheduled.

“I’ll connect them up with the architect. I just want to get them started, and then anything they find out, they’ll be ready to come back here to the county and report back to the Health, Education and Welfare Committee,” Matherly said.