Spokeswoman: Congressman Roe's prostate cancer treatment successful

A spokesman for the former Johnson City mayor and local physician reported Friday that Roe underwent a successful medical procedure in East Tennessee late last month.

“At his follow-up appointment, Congressman Roe’s scans were clear and he is cancer-free,” Tiffany Haverly said in a statement released to local media. “He looks forward to finishing his recovery and returning to a full schedule soon.

“The Congressman thanks East Tennesseans for the outpouring of support and prayers he has received through his treatment and his medical team for the excellent care he received.”

Haverly’s statement did not say what types of treatment the Republican congressman received or exactly where they took place.

Roe’s office announced his diagnosis Jan. 25. He later answered questions about his position on U.S. health care reform in the context of his diagnosis.

“Obamacare, what it’s done, has destroyed the individual market and has made insurance not affordable,” Roe said at the time. “Even for people with subsidies it’s expensive.”

Roe was first elected to the House of Representatives serving Tennessee’s 1st District in 2008. He easily won re-election in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. In 2015, Roe’s wife Pamela died shortly after being diagnosed with colon cancer. This year he and Clarinda Jeanes, widow of former Milligan College President Don Jeanes, married.