Elizabethton planners have light agenda

The planners unanimously gave final plat approval to Terri Nave for the division of property at 1921/1945 W. Elk Ave. The three lots are .6 acres, .7 acres and 1 acre.

Alma Carter agreed to return next month for site plan approval for her “Dome Sweet Dome” development on West Elk Avenue. The delay was caused because some data required on the site plan, such as drainage, had not been completed by Carter’s surveyor.

Carter had considered requesting approval based on hand drawings, but Commissioner Melanie Sellers said that could be setting an undesirable precedent.