City Council ready to make move on Joe O'Brien Field upgrade

Elizabethton’s governing body will consider matters on the stadium during its monthly meeting on Thursday in City Hall.

The first is a resolution that would allocate $1.5 million of the proceeds of $2.6 million in bonds for making capital expenditures on public works. The second is a resolution to hire architect Tom Weems to design the upgrades, which would include a new clubhouse for the team.

The decision to hire Weems as architect will not be a major expenditure for the city because citizen Richard Barker has pledged to pay $28,000 of Weems' fee for the work. The total fee will be $28,875.

Barker was motivated to provide the funding for several reasons. He had been a member of a special study group that looked into upgrading Joe O'Brien last year and has long been a supporter of the Appalachian League team.

Barker also had some more personal reasons for making the donation. Joe O'Brien, the man the field was named for, was Barker's grandfather. O'Brien was instrumental in bringing the Twins to Elizabethton in 1974.

Barker was a teen at the time the Twins announced they would be coming to Elizabethton. He had a job as a laborer for the city Parks and Recreation Department and he helped with construction of the field and the stadium.

The money for the upgrades would come from bond proceeds of a $2,628,539.63 bond issue. Of that amount, the City Council decided to use $1.5 million for the stadium upgrade. The plan to renovate the old Ritchie's Warehouse adjacent to the Elizabethton Police Department would receive $1,003,539.63. Repairs to the Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course would take the remaining $125,000.

The council must reach its decision on upgrades to the stadium before the city knows whether the Minnesota Twins will keep its rookie-level team in town. The council has been advised by Lee Landers, president of the Appalachian League, that the stadium would have to be upgraded to not only attract a new team, but also to meet the minimum standards of Minor League Baseball.