King Commons park coming together in downtown Johnson City

The park, which will be downtown Johnson City’s second floodwater mitigation park — the first was Founders Park — should be finished in the coming weeks if everything goes as planned, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said Monday.

Though the construction is about a month behind schedule at this point, things are finally starting to come together. Pindzola said most of the major infrastructure work is close to being finished.

“We’ll be pretty close by the end of the month,” he said.

Pindzola said Thomas Construction, the project’s contractor, has finished most of the plumbing and electrical work needed for the project. He said crews still need to add perimeter parking, sidewalks through the park and a glowing pathway in front of the park, which will illuminate the entrance and its walkways.

“Thomas Construction finally has all of the electrical and plumbing in, so they’re going to move relatively quick (at this point),” he said.

According to Pindzola, some of the final touches to the park include repaving parts of King Street, as well as adding additional parking for 45-60 cars along King and Commerce streets.

Pindzola said wet weather in recent weeks contributed to the delays. Despite these minor delays, the former U-Haul sign on Commerce Street, which was recently made into a downtown landmark after a fundraising campaign led by local businesswoman Kim Schneider and Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler, is almost finished.

“Recently, the sign was finished, but they’re still working on the electrical element,” Pindzola said.

While construction remained slow during Monday morning’s wet weather, there was some landscaping added around the park, and Ian Brownlee’s colorful wildlife mural near the Atlantic Ale House has started to take shape. The mural was commissioned by the City Commission after a recommendation from the Public Art Committee.

After acquiring the 3-acre plot, designing the park, engineering and construction, the total cost of the King Commons project will be about $1.3 million, according to Pindzola.