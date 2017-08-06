Unicoi County Commission budget up for approval

Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said that short of any last-minute adjustments during Monday afternoon’s committee meeting, the $7,349,834 budget will be balanced with $161 in revenues remaining after expenditures.

While the budget does not include any major capital projects or purchases, Rice said it will bring the county’s undesignated fund balance to $1.1 million, up from approximately $569,000 in reserve funding in last year’s budget and closer to the three months of operating costs, or more than $1.5 million in reserves, recommended by the state.

“That’s better than we were. We’re almost there,” Rice said of the commission’s ongoing work to build the fund balance up from just over $260,000 three years ago.

Expenditures in the new budget include across-the-board bonuses of $800 for all full-time county employees and $250 bonuses for all part-time employees.

While several county officeholders included individual pay raises to people in their departments, Rice said those officeholders funded those raises through line-item adjustments within their own departmental budgets.

The budget includes about $173,000 in new property tax revenues resulting from the commission’s July vote to exceed a new and lower tax rate set by the state Board of Equalization to keep property tax collections at the same level as last year.

Set in light of an overall increase in property values found in a recent reappraisal, this year’s state-certified tax rate for Unicoi County dropped from $2.6838 to $2.6282 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or 5.56 cents.

In back-to-back votes at its July 24 meeting, the commission accepted the new state-certified tax rate but immediately exercised its option to return the tax rate to its prior $2.6838 level.

With last year’s tax rate restored and this year’s property tax penny value set at $31,106, — up from $30,342 last year — the county’s total property tax billing for 2017-18 will be approximately $8.348 million.

The budget also includes more than $700,00 in state inmate housing revenues.

Monday night’s first-reading vote will be followed by a second reading and public hearing on the budget at the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 28.

