Ready to Serve - Mountain Harvest Kitchen set for grand opening

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, refreshments, a farmers market, unveiling of the town’s new Tanasi Bison carving and more.

The facility is designed to help budding entrepreneurs from across the region start their own food businesses and will provide programming and assistance to guide clients through the many steps required to bring a food business concept to reality, including technical support, financial and marketing counseling, regulatory guidance and food safety training tailored to for each unique food business idea.

The facility will also be available for use by citizens who wish to preserve their own foods and will host educational seminars and demonstrations on food safety, food preservation, cooking techniques, nutrition and other related topics.

The newly renovated 4,000-square-foot food processing facility includes a certified commercial kitchen with industrial-sized equipment for baking, dehydrating, vegetable processing, canning and more.

Years in the making, the $1.2 million project was funded through a variety of state and federal grants with an approximate 50 percent match by the town. Construction began in August 2016 and wrapped up in April.

Lee Manning, a food service, research and development specialist from Athens, Ga., was selected serve as the kitchen’s director and has been on the job since May 15.

The celebration will also include an unveiling of a large American buffalo carving commissioned through a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Created by Joe Pilkenton, the artist-in-residence for the project, the carving illustrates the buffalo’s significant role in the history and culture of Unicoi and will be displayed at the Unicoi County Tourist Information Center.

Mountain Harvest Kitchen is located next door to the Tourist Information Center just off Exit 32 of Interstate 26.

Those who wish to attend the grand opening are asked to RSVP by contacting Sarah Jennings at sjennings@unicoitn.net or 423-735-0317. For more information about the kitchen, call 423-330-9650.

