Road, sewer work to cause closures, disruptions in Johnson City

• Elm Street from East Fairview Avenue to East Millard Street will be closed from 7 a.m.5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, while sewer line repair work takes place.

• West Watauga Avenue from State of Franklin Road to University Edge will be closed from 3 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, while sewer line repair work takes place.

• Water and Sewer Services will be repairing a water line in Gray from midnight until approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

• A disruption in service (low pressure or no water) is expected along Gray Station Road from Patrick Lane to Crystal Springs Circle as well as on Pine Hill Drive, Powers Court, Molton Circle and Snowden Court.