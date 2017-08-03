City adopts revised property tax rates

To keep overall property tax revenues at the same level as last year, the state recommend the city tax rate for property in Sullivan County that’s located inside the city’s corporate boundaries be decreased to $1.8365 in keeping with an overall increase in property values there.

On the recommendation of Finance Director Janet Jennings, the commission voted to round the rate up to $1.84 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a decrease of 5 cents on the prior tax rate in that area.

The state Equalization Board also recommended slight increases in the city tax rates in portions of the city located in Carter and Washington counties, up to $1.8365 in the Carter County portion of the city and up to 1.8836 on city properties in Washington County.

Rounding the recommended rates up to the nearest penny, the commission set the new tax rate at $1.84 for Carter County, or up 1 cent from last year. The tax rate for Washington County sections of the city was rounded to $1.89, or up 2 cent from last year.

While Carter and Washington counties did not undergo a property value reassessment this year, Jennings said the state adjusted the rates in those areas because they are located inside the city where the Sullivan County rate was adjusted.

While the city’s overall property tax collections will remain the same under the new rates, Jennings said individual tax billings may vary according to any improvements made over the past year. “They look at properties all the time,” Jennings said.

In other business on Thursday, the commission approved a Community Development Block Grant Home Consolidated Action Plan for 2017-18.

Developed with assistance from the Johnson City Housing Authority, the plan includes $896,000 in grant funding earmarked for homeowner home rehabilitation projects, nonprofit rental home rehabilitation, nonprofit homeownership rehabilitation, financial and educational counseling for program participants, community planning and program administration.

City Commissioner Ralph van Brocklin said the funding will be spent over the coming years, primarily for home improvements in low-income communities where people cannot afford needed repairs

A Community Development staff member involved in the plan’s administration said a number of contractors have contacted the office since a Monday workshop revealed the city has had difficulty locating contractors with the certifications required for CDBG-funded projects.

In a workshop on the future of the city’s golf offerings conducted prior to Thursday’s commission meeting, commissioners and city staff members continued their discussion of options to address a dramatic decline in the use at the city’s two municipal courses.

With the number of rounds of golf played at Pine Oaks and Buffalo Valley courses down approximately 50 percent from when city purchased Buffalo Valley in early 1990s, the city is exploring the need for two courses.

Assistant City Manager Charles Stahl told the commissioners on Thursday the options include continuing to operate and invest in capital improvement needs at Buffalo Valley, initiating discussions with the town of Unicoi about its interest in Buffalo Valley’s operation, selling Buffalo Valley to a private investor or terminating operations at the course while continuing to maintain the property and look at other options.

Vice Mayor Jenny Brock discussed the possibility of leasing the course to the private management company similar to the city’s contract with Boyd’s Sports at Cardinal Park.

To quell reported rumors about what the city plans to do at Buffalo Valley, City Manager Pete Peterson emphasized funding has been budgeted to operate the course through the coming year and no decisions have been made.

Peterson told the commissioners, “For the record, where we are is in the evaluation and education mode, to bring you all the information you need. It will require a lot of deliberation and discussion. It’s not up for any official action. It’s just a dialog, and information gathering.”

