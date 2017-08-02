Carter County accepts gift house, but could tear it down

The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee discussed the future of the gift house during a meeting on Tuesday evening, with members saying the committee was appreciative of the donation of the three-bedroom house and the property on U.S. Highway 321 near Mallard Cove.

The house has already been considered for use by local organizations, such as the Carter County Rescue Squad or a volunteer fire station. Community leader J.R. Campbell has requested to use the house for a local food bank.

Before reaching any decisions, the committee voted to request the building inspectors with the Carter County Planning Department examine the house for its structural soundness and whether all or a portion of the house should be torn down.

Other steps would be to clean up the property and locate a driveway for the property directly onto U.S. 321.

The committee also discussed another small parcel of land the county recently acquired, former school board property on U.S. Highway 19E along the Doe River across from Hampton High School.

Although plans call for the property to become a community park and an access point to the river for kayaks and canoes, the rapidly approaching football season led to a decision to prepare the small plot for overflow parking for Hampton High School football games.