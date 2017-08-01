Lots of fun planned by Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department for next four weeks

This Saturday will feature two fun activities at Joe O'Brien Stadium, as the Elizabethton Twins take on the Burlington Royals. Things get started early with the Food Truck Junction, a gathering of local food trucks in the parking lot of the stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This should be a fun event for the family, as everyone has a wide variety of different foods from the different trucks," Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said. "After they get their food, the families can picnic in the outfield and play catch, corn hole and play with our Twins inflatable."

The pre game festivities will feature the annual Big John's Closouts Bark in the Park. The festivities not only celebrate man's best friend, but will parade them in a pre-game doggie beauty pageant. Registration will be in the concourse area.

Also on Saturday, expecting and breastfeeding mothers will be honored at the Recreation Center from 1-3 p.m. as the local observance of World Breastfeeding Week Celebration.

Among the event’s highlights:

• Swag bags will be presented to the first 50 to arrive.

• Snacks and drinks for everyone.

• Door prizes.

• Shopping and resources from local vendors.

• Games and activities for the children.

The Covered Bridge Park will also be busy on Saturday with the weekly Covered Bridge Jam. This week’s jam will feature the Bulls Eye Band, who specialize in rock, country and Americana.

Upcoming Covered Bridge Jams include:

• The Lauen Cole Band on Aug. 12, with soul-infused blues and rock.

• Aug. 19 will feature Sacred Journey performing gospel music.

• Aug. 26 will be a double feature with Carson Peters and Iron Mountain performing bluegrass on the stage from 7-9 p.m. The band will be followed by a free outdoor movie shown in the park. The movie has been chosen, but can't be revealed until later date.

Labor Day weekend will have two big events. On Saturday, Sept. 2 the annual Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. People walking or biking the trail that day get stamped passes at various stops along the trail. The passes qualify the participants for a grand prize drawing.

That drawing will be held during the Tweetsie Trail Family Celebration, held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event will feature live music, inflatables, food, prizes and much more. The Tweetsie Trip prizes will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

The fun will continue the next day, Sept. 3, with free admission to Franklin Pool. In addition to a day of swimming, there will also be a DJ to entertain the crowd.