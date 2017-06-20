What transportation improvements do you want to see?

Now is the time to offer your opinion as the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Organization begins to develop its upcoming Long Range Transportation Plan.

Beginning now through July 31, the organization is compiling citizens’ input through an online survey to assist in constructing its Long Range Transportation Plan.

The plan encompasses Johnson City, Jonesborough, Bluff City, Elizabethton, Unicoi and Watauga, as well as portions of Washington, Carter, Sullivan and Unicoi counties.

Every five years, the Johnson City MTPO develops a federally required long-term plan that addresses the future of all modes of transportation based on land use, economic development, social needs and traffic demand. For a project to receive federal funding, it has to be included in the plan.

“This plan is the foundation for projects like the much-needed improvements at the Boones Creek Exit on Interstate 26,” said Glenn Berry, transportation planning coordinator for the Johnson City MTPO.

“I get calls throughout the year about transportation issues from trails to bridges. I look at a lot of issues, but I don’t always see them all. So this is the community’s opportunity to have input on the future of transportation in our region. After all, without a plan for the future, we’re just maintaining what we have in the present.”

Berry said people living outside of the plan’s boundaries that use local transportation roadways or amenities should still fill out the survey.

“You may live in Kingsport, but you may drive this area quite a bit,” Berry said. “A lot of people from Carter County come over this way to work or shop or vice-versa. We’d like input from everyone.”

As interest in the region’s walking and bicycle trails continues to grow, the upcoming plan will likely address some popular pathway proposals.

Input will especially be important to gauge the interest surrounding specific projects, such as the Overmountain Victory Trail.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Interior and the National Park Service launched an effort to create a 30-mile walking and biking trail between Abingdon and Sycamore Shoals commemorating the route taken by the Overmountain Men during the Revolutionary War.

“I would really love to gauge what people’s interests are. It’s nothing against the Park Service coming in and saying, ‘Yeah, we want to do this trail.’ I think that’s great,” Berry said. “The question I’ve got is is this something the local community wants? I think that they do, but again this is something I don’t know for sure. If we get feedback from people saying this would be great, it gives me more ammunition as far as justifying something like that.”

Other proposed trail projects the Johnson City MTPO wants to hear about are the Roan Mountain Tweetsie Trail extension, a trail connecting Jonesborough to Johnson City and the 25-mile State of Franklin Loop Trail.

Berry said a solid design is currently lacking for how and where to actually construct a trail between Jonesborough and Johnson City.

“It’s one of those things, we’ve identified a need. We’ve not identified a route or how you would do it,” Berry said.

Berry said the Tweetsie Trail extension all the way to Roan Mountain has also received some pushback from property owners along the route.

The long-discussed Boones Creek Exit 17 interchange will also be mentioned in the plan. Berry said any local IMPROVE Act projects funded with federal dollars will also be highlighted in the plan.

The brief, five-minute survey can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2045MTPlan.

On June 26, the Johnson City MTPO staff will also host two public input sessions where citizens can provide feedback.

The first meeting will be held at the Elizabethton City Council Chambers at 136 S. Sycamore St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second meeting will be at the Johnson City Commission Chambers at 601 E. Main St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments can also be submitted in writing via email to jcmpo@jcmpo.org or mail to MTPO Coordinator, 137 W. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Berry said the plan will be due on March 13, 2018.

To see the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, visit www.jcmpo.org.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.