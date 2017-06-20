Carter Commission gets 2017-2018 budget proposal

The commissioners have a month to study the proposal before voting on a new budget at their July session. One thing that got everyone’s attention was that it included a proposal to raise the tax rate by 4 cents, going from $2.45 per $100 of assessed value up to $2.49.

The prospect of a possible increase led to some citizens holding signs in front of the courthouse before the start of the commission meeting, opposing a tax increase.

There were also several citizens against a tax increase who addressed the commission during the time for public speaking.

There were also some county commissioners who spoke out against a tax increase. John Lewis of Hampton introduced a motion at the end of Monday’s session calling for the property tax rate to be kept at this year’s level. The commission was advised by County Attorney Josh Hardin that the public notice has not been given so a vote in June would not be appropriate. Lewis’ motion was then defeated.

The Budget Committee had proposed the tax increase to fund several things, including a 1 percent increase in pay for employees, an increase in employee health insurance and an increase in contributions to some outside agencies. That includes a three-cent increase for the General Fund and an additional penny for the schools to fund a raise for non teaching personnel.

The county’s proposed property tax rate would be divided so that schools receive $1.12; the General Fund $1.02; Debt Service 21.5 cents; and the Highway Department 13.4 cents of the $2.49 tax rate.