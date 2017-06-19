Unicoi County budget work inches forward

“We hoped we would have a the value on a penny and be able to do more this meeting but we don’t,” Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said.

While Finance Director Phyllis Bennett had some projected revenues for the committee to work with, Rice said, “Until we get the penny value, it’s not firm. But it does look like it will be flat. It’s pretty close to last year.”

The preliminary figures include estimated revenues of $7.154 million compared to $7.149 million budgeted last year.

The 2017-18 estimate includes a projected $720,000, or $60,000 per month, in state inmate revenues compared to $697,000 estimated for 2016-17, with one month’s revenues still outstanding and several months of significant revenue reductions caused by last fall’s flood and evacuation of the jail.

“There were a couple of months over $60,000,” Bennett said of the state inmate revenue. “Other revenues have stayed up pretty good.”

Tunring to nonprofit funding requests, the committee members discussed leaving its funding for the county’s YMCA at $2,375 as opposed to the $12,500 requested by the Y, but ultimately decided to delay any action until the property tax penny value and projected fund balance is available.

County Mayor Greg Lynch attributed the increase to a proposal for the YMCA to offer county employees a fitness program at a cost to the county.

“We’ll have the penny value, revenues and fund balance at our next meeting and after that we can decide if we want to bring (YMCA representatives) in to talk,” Rice said.

The committee members also discussed cutting $7,500 allocated last year to provide office equipment for a veterans’ benefits assistance volunteer back to a lower amount allocated for the services in prior years, but again decided to delay any decision until they talk to the volunteer at their next meeting.

A committee discussion with the county’s Economic Development Board, which is facing more than $80,000 in new annual expenditures stemming from its new regional development partnership and new executive director salary, was also considered and also tabled until next month.

“We’ll know after our next meeting sometime after the Fourth of July,” Rice said. “At this point, we’ve met with the school board and got their budget. We are inching up before it gets fast and furious.”

“I would like to have our first reading (of budget approval) before the end of July.”

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.