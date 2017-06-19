NET Trans to continue services past June 30

Following a May 8 Tri-Cities Regional Transit Summit, city leaders and local transportation officials announced a new funding mechanism, called “Critical Trips,” would allow NET Trans to continue picking up and dropping off customers located in those specific areas, which had previously been in jeopardy of losing services.

“These funds will be available on a recurring basis. We are asking for a dollar-for-dollar match from local sources. State funding for transit operations in urban areas should be subordinate to local funding,” Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said in a statement.

“We talked with NET Trans and there will be sufficient recurring funds to continue the current level of service.”

Candace Gump, First Tennessee Human Resource Agency transportation director, said the local match would be covered using funding generated through NET Trans’ services combined with funding allocated via local governments to the agency.

“Now, we have ongoing reoccurring funding to provide service in the urbanized areas outside of the city limits. The transit agencies in each city, (like Johnson City Transit), provide the service within the city limits,” Gump said.

“Currently, FTHRA receives local funding from city and county governments, and we also generate program income that is used as local match. In doing those things, services should not be interrupted and will continue at the current level.”

In a press release dated May 10, TDOT officials said it would continue working with area transit agencies for a long-term solution to provide service in the urbanized areas not currently served by urban-core, fixed-route transit systems.

An October audit conducted by the TDOT revealed that NET Trans had been using funding designated only for rural areas to serve urban sections of Northeast Tennessee.

Those included commonly accepted rural areas of Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport, Blountville, Bluff City, Church Hill, Gray, Hampton, Jonesborough, Piney Flats, Telford and Unicoi.

To prevent losing its 5311 Rural Area Formula Grant funding designated by the Federal Transit Administration, NET Trans announced it would stop serving those areas by April 1.

Gump estimated that stoppage would impact about 39,000 public trips annually, based on 2016 data.

Two weeks before the deadline, state Reps. Matthew Hill, Mich Van Huss and Bud Hulsey and Sen. Rusty Crowe announced a temporary solution would keep services going until June 30, giving officials more time to hash out a long-term solution.

In late March, the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization approved a resolution allowing NET Trans to apply and become direct recipients of Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula Grants, the funding needed to serve the federally-designated urban areas outside city limits.

Mary Butler, Johnson City MTPO transportation planner, said TDOT recently submitted a letter approving NET Trans to become a direct recipient of the urban funding.

The bureaucratic application process is expected to take about six months, and if approved, Gump said the funding would run concurrent with the newly-formed state program funding.

For the 2017 fiscal year, Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol received nearly half the amount of 5307 Urbanized Area Formula Grants than previous years to fund its city transportation agencies.

In 2015 and 2015, the three cities received a combined total of roughly $3 million, while only receiving about $1.76 for the current fiscal year.

Regardless, Gump said she was thrilled to continue offering rides to areas NET Trans has served for decades.

“Service has always been a top priority. Working out a solution just feels wonderful,” Gump said.

“All the transit agencies in the area have agreed to work together to ensure services are continued because the priority is the riders.”

