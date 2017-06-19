Humphrey steps down from governing animal shelter

"Effective immediately, the county mayor is withdrawing himself from any managerial or administrative role at the shelter. It's yours, folks."

For several months, a pair of controversies involving the shelter has plagued government meetings of both Carter County and Elizabethton. Humphrey defused the controversy before it could impact Monday's meeting by placing his mayoral announcement near the start of business.

He began the announcement by discussing the history of his involvement in the shelter. He said his role was determined by the contract between the city and county governments that governed the operation and management of the shelter. He said the contract placed the county and the county mayor in charge.

That contract was written in 2011, and Humphrey has previously said he did not get directly involved in the shelter until his office started receiving a lot of phone calls last summer. Those calls were complaints about how the shelter was being run. The mayor said when he investigated, he found an epidemic that was killing many cats in the shelter and also a question of financial improprieties.

He said he brought in the University of Tennessee's Veterinary College for the health problems and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office for the financial concerns.

"We stopped death, let the record show we stopped death," Humphrey said about the end of the epidemic among the cats in the shelter. The other prong, the comptroller's investigation, has not yet been completed.

Humphrey devoted a great deal of his time to the shelter, assigning his executive assistant, Susan Robinson, to manage the day-to-day activities at the shelter until a new director could be assigned.

But two controversies arose that have dominated city and county government meetings for the past several months. One was the revised policy that has barred unpaid volunteers from working at the shelter. The other has been the doubling of operating costs at the shelter after Humphrey reported finding it seriously underfunded.

Humphrey reacted to the controversies in Monday night's announcement.

"It is obvious to me that there are a good number of you who have more expertise than me,” Humphrey said, “whether in work experience, education or financial background" to operate the shelter. "It wouldn't be fair for me and my staff to impede you any further. I wish you the utmost best. I hope you take immediate action to backfill my position on the advisory board."

A vote taken immediately after the mayor's announcement would have turned the shelter over to the city for management and cut the county's funding from $200,000 to only $100,000. That amount was the same as the cut in the city's budget for next year.

Several commissioners spoke out against the motion, saying a study should be done of the best course of action.

The motion was defeated by a vote of 17-7.