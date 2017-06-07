June 6 was the sign-up day for the program, and children got the chance to enroll and visit the mock construction site in the back parking lot of the library.

The construction equipment was provided by the Elizabethton Water Department and consisted of the machinery used on some of the department's biggest projects. There were backhoes, dump trucks and the department's brand new vacuum truck.

Children were invited to climb up into the cabins to turn the steering wheels, as the Water Department crew explained how the vehicles worked.

Children's Librarian Ashlee Williams said thanks to Water Department supervisor Jim Roberts for his support of the reading program.

The heavy equipment was appropriate for this year's reading program theme, which is "Build a Better World." The program will encourage children to read during their summer vacation and keep a record of all the books they have read.

The construction theme continued inside the library, with under construction signs erected and even a life-size poster of Dolly Parton wearing a hard hat and safety vest. Parton's likeness usually promotes the Imagination Library program in the children's section of the library.

In addition to the summer reading program, the library also has several other children’s programs. A program for school-age children meets on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and a program for preschoolers is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The schedule for the rest of June for school-age children is: June 13, Building and Growing a garden with the University of Tennessee; June 20, Water World; and June 27, Elizabethton Twins.

The schedule for the rest of June for preschoolers is: June 14, Growing Fun; June 21 Water Fun; and June 28, Pirates.

For the second year, a "pizza garden" is now growing in planters in the back patio of the library. The vegetables will be harvested later this summer and used in pizzas baked by Jiggy Ray's Pizzeria for a back-to-school dinner.