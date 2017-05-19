TDOT director explains Northeast Tennessee absence from 3-year road projects report

But this is unlike any other year, thanks to the recent passage of the IMPROVE Act, legislation that included the state’s first gas tax in decades to fund a backlog of statewide road projects.

When TDOT Commissioner John Schroer and Gov. Bill Haslam released the 2018-20 report last week, many Northeast Tennesseans were shocked to learn the report listed no projects in Washington and Unicoi counties and only one in Carter County.

To alleviate some of his constituents’ confusion and concern, Johnson City Sen. Rusty Crowe invited TDOT’s East Tennessee director and road superintendents from Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties to answer questions during a Friday morning meeting at Erwin’s Town Hall.

Because TDOT does not borrow money for its projects, Steve Borden, TDOT director of Region 1, said everything is funded in phases, and in doing so, can sometimes distort the number of road projects listed in the report.

“At any given one time, you have peaks and valleys in areas where you deliver a project to construction,” Borden said.

“If you look at the three counties (in Northeast Tennessee), in years ’15 and ’16, I think we had under contract $110 million we were closing out. If you look at that same snapshot three years earlier, it was probably about $20 million or $30 million.”

Borden said many of the 52 projects in Washington, Unicoi and Carter will begin appearing on the plan in the next couple of years.

“A lot of times just outside the three-year plan, there are a lot of projects that are sitting,” Borden said. “The three-year plan is what we work off of, but as we work through all our projects, there are a lot in years four, five and six that are not in the plan, yet, but we're placing them in our workload.”

One of those projects outside the three-year interval is the Boones Creek Exit 17 interchange. A project discussed for nearly a decade, Exit 17 was listed on last year’s TDOT report for a right-of-way acquisition but remained absent from this year’s report.

“We’re trying to project and there can be some changes throughout the year. It can be that a project didn’t progress as fast as we’d liked. So we want to make sure we get it to the right point before we start tying capital up in a three-year plan,” Borden said about projects disappearing from the three-year plan.

Next year, Borden said the Exit 17 project should be ready for consideration to add back into to the three-year plan. An April 21 TDOT project status report states “engineering is underway” on the Boones Creek interchange.

The IMPROVE Act also earmarks new money for county and city highway departments to use for resurfacing, bridge repairs and county roads.

Washington County Highway Superintendent Johnny Deakins said the additional $663,0433 provided to his department would be used to replace a few bridges.

“We have 12 bridges that are either critical or in poor condition, and the amount of money we receive in grants to work on these bridges, $52,000 a year, wasn’t enough to maintain them,” Deakins said.

“So, in the next 15 years, they’re going to replace all 12 of these bridges (with the new money). If it would have been up to us to do them, at the rate we were going, we would have never got it done in a lifetime.”

Outside the IMPROVE Act, Randy Busler, TDOT district operations manager, announced Interstate 26 would be receiving a fresh layer of asphalt next year to replace the rigid concrete currently weaving through Johnson City.

“The section from the Boones Creek exit to University Parkway, we’ve got it scheduled to be resurfaced next year,” said Busler, who expects the project to begin next spring and cost about $5 million.

Currently, TDOT crews are working at night to resurface the portion of Interstate 26 from Sullivan County to the Boones Creek exit in Johnson City.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.