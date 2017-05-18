TVA allocates $863K each to Sullivan, Washington counties due to Boone Dam construction

Beyond the depleted lake directly hampering economic and recreational activity, the Boone Dam repair’s construction indirectly places an additional strain on surrounding infrastructures maintained by local governments.

To offset the burden, the state of Tennessee has annually allocated $863,000 in TVA impact payments each to Washington and Sullivan counties solely because of the Boone Dam repairs.

“The Tennessee legislature provides impact payments to counties and municipalities where TVA currently has a significant construction project or activity that can place additional burdens on the local infrastructure,” TVA spokesman Jim Hopson wrote in an email to the Johnson City Press.

For example, Sam Vinson, Boone Dam project manager, told the Johnson City Press in January 2016 that more than 100 employees at any given time were on the construction site working around the clock.

While it may seem minuscule, those additional workers, some traveling from out of town, add traffic to surrounding roads and students to local school systems. The construction and repairs may also require changes to local utilities, Hopson said.

During Thursday’s meeting, the City Commission unanimously voted to appropriate its share of those monies, $281,297.44, to its general fund’s economic development reserve.

Johnson City received those funds in December as a percentage of the $863,000 given to Washington County. The amount distributed to municipalities is based on a formula developed and managed by the state legislature, Hopson said, but he didn’t know the formulas specifics.

“It’s one-time money so we don’t want to build it into the budget because we know we’re (eventually) going to lose it,” Assistant City Manager Robert Wilson said.

Hopson said the TVA impact payments will continue during the Boone Dam repair project and eventually be ramped down during a three-year period once the project concludes.

Wilson said economic development reserve funding can be used for a broad list of things, including new signage, athletic fields and acquisition of industrial park property.

According to a TVA fact sheet, “TVA makes tax equivalent payments to state and local governments in order to compensate them because the states cannot levy property or sales taxes on TVA as a federal entity. States and local governments then use those funds to support a variety of initiatives, including schools, fire departments and other emergency response agencies, tourism and recreation, and human service organizations.”

In fiscal year 2016, TVA paid about $535 million in tax equivalent payments to states and local governments, with the largest share, $351 million, going to Tennessee.

Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia also receive tax equivalent payments in lieu of property taxes.

By the legislature’s choosing, Tennessee retains 48.5 percent of that funding, pays 48.5 percent to local governments and distributes 3 percent to areas with TVA construction, such as the Boone Dam project.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.