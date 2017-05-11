Elizabethton City Council considering 3-cent property tax hike to help lowest paid city employees

The biggest loser? The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.

Council members voted to repair the canopies, increase worker bonuses and more than double the city’s contribution to the rescue agency.

If the changes withstand the second reading in June, the new budget will require a 3-cent increase in the property tax rate, going from $1.79 per $100 of assessed property to $1.82.

Council members had worked with a budget recommendation from City Manager Jerome Kitchens that required no increase in property taxes, but a discussion on pay for city employees changed that.

For the past few years, the council has approved annual bonuses rather than approving a percentage increase in overall city wages. That was because council members felt the bonus had a bigger impact on the salaries of the lowest-paid workers.

The original plan was to provide a $500 bonus for full-time employees and a $250 bonus for part-time employees. Meanwhile, a wage study would provide recommendations for new salary structures in the future.

Councilman Sam Shipley wanted to provide more immediate help for the lowest-paid employees. The council quickly settled on increasing the bonus to $1,000 per full-time employee and $500 per part-time employee. To pay for the increase in the budget, an additional 3 cents in the property tax rate was made part of the motion.

There was no debate about the downtown canopies, although Councilman Richard Tester spoke strongly about a recommendation placed in the Capital Improvement Plan by the Elizabethton/Carter County Planning Commission last week calling for the removal of the canopies.

Tester said the future of the canopies had been discussed 24 to 36 months ago, and the City Council had decided to spend city money to repair and renovate the concrete and brick structures in downtown Elizabethton.

Tester said the city has already spent more than $100,000 to repair and renovate the canopies. Next year, the budget proposes the expenditure of $140,000 on repairs of the 1970s-era structures.

The $140,000 amount was left in the budget, stating the council's stand on preserving the structures with money rather than talk.

The council made another loud statement by reducing the amount it will fund the animal shelter next year.

The original 2016-17 budget had provided $127,530 to the animal shelter. Even though the Council had voted to provide additional funding at the request of Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey, the council decided to cut the amount of city funding to $100,000 this year.

That decision was made despite a plea from Humphrey, who told the council, "we are doing everything possible to develop relationships" to help.

He was referring to Asheville-based Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and the Kentucky Humane Society. He also said the recent agreement with Lincoln Memorial University to provide spay and neuter services is also a way the shelter is being efficiently run.

Humphrey also mentioned a letter of agreement between the city and the county on the joint operation of the shelter. He said the five-year contract was dated in 2011 and had self-renewed.

The city contends the applicable contract was dated 2012 and the city indicated its wish to change the contract at the time it was expiring.

While the contribution to the shelter was decreased, the city did agree to an amendment to increase the city's contribution to the Rescue Squad from $50,000 to $120,000.

Because of the IMPROVE legislation recently passed by the state legislature, the Council also agreed to increase its funding for paving from $350,000 to $400,000.

The Council also approved an amendment suggested by Councilman Kim Birchfield that would change the paving of the City Hall parking lot to resealing it. The savings would be used to repair the holiday lights on Lynn Mountain.