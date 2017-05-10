Washington, Unicoi counties absent from state's 3-year transportation plan

But it could be awhile before they start seeing those dollars return for local highway construction projects.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released the state’s annual three-year transportation plan, which features about $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments in 40 counties.

Anyone from Washington or Unicoi counties reviewing the plan will notice something’s missing: Not a single one of the 101 project phases are in either county.

According to a TDOT press release, this year’s plan is “more robust” than previous years because of the additional revenue generated through Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which increases the gas tax by 6 cents and the diesel tax by 10 cents to pay for a backlog of road projects.

While last year’s 16-page transportation report also lacked new Unicoi County road projects, it did contain two Interstate 26 projects in Washington County not listed in the latest 21-page report, including a right-of-way acquisition along State Route 354 and the Exit 17 Boones Creek interchange project.

Jonesborough Rep. Matthew Hill, who joined three other Northeast Tennessee legislators in voting against the IMPROVE Act, said he was not concerned about the omission.

“We passed our budget which includes over $600,000 of new money for Washington County state aid roads and bridges,” Hill said.

He also pointed out that many road projects in Northeast Tennessee and all across the state were specifically defined in the IMPROVE Act, something Hill said hasn’t been done since current U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander served as governor.

“That means they will get done because they’re in law now,” Hill said.

Nearly 20 specific road projects in Washington County totaling $116 million were specifically outlined in the IMPROVE Act, including the Boones Creek interchange at Exit 17. It also includes about $4.6 million in Unicoi County road projects and $41 million in Carter County road projects.

Hill also mentioned that, for context, the Haslam administration will be gone in a little over a year, and the new administration could create a different prioritized plan.

“We’ve got our projects we need in Washington County that have been identified as need-based projects (and) they’re now in code. Now, when will they get done? I don’t know, but I know they will get done,” Hill said.

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge wasn’t very enthused about his county’s exclusion from the report.

“We shouldn’t be surprised. Our local legislative delegation in Nashville has consequences, and we’re paying the price for their votes. We’re not going to have highway funding for projects we desperately need for years,” Eldridge said.

“If our hope for funding our road priorities is contingent on a change in the administration, wow.”

Eldridge said the Boones Creek Exit 17 project, which has been discussed for more than a decade, was scheduled to begin next fiscal year.

Hill mentioned that the latest quarterly TDOT report, given to all state legislators, includes a long list of ongoing Washington County road projects not mentioned in the three-year plan.

“You will literally see pages and pages of road and bridge projects that are in some kind of development or construction phase right now,” Hill said.

“I get a kick out of the few “Negative Nellys” out that are like, ‘We’re not getting any road projects.’ That’s just silly and nonsensical.”

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the commissioner and Haslam worked with local partners, elected officials and regional planning organizations in prioritizing the projects.

“Other important factors include where the project is in the pipeline, as well as critical issues like safety, congestion and economic development,” Nagi wrote in an email to the Johnson City Press. “Also, do we have the necessary permits, utility relocations ... all those things have to be ready before something can be ready for construction funding.”

