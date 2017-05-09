Van Huss' rights from God resolution passes state House

The state House of Representatives passed Joint Resolution 037, a resolution to amend the Tennessee Constitution to include the statement “We recognize that our Liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God,” on Monday in a 69-17 vote.

“This is an important step in reaffirming a founding principle of our nation and expressly stating this principle in the Tennessee Constitution”, state Rep. Micah Van Huss, who represents the 6th House district, said in a news release. “I am honored to be able to carry this legislation that will give the citizens of this state the opportunity to amend their State Constitution in this way.”

Van Huss’ resolution stalled after he first filed it in 2015, but it was resurrected this year.

The resolution must go for a vote in the state Senate next year before a constitutional amendment could land on the ballot for a statewide referendum in 2022.

Van Huss also pointed to the controversial law recently signed by Gov. Bill Haslam defining all terms in state law by their “natural meaning” as part of the same efforts.

"Last month, we passed a bill giving words their natural meaning,” Van Huss said in the release. “We've never lived in a time such as we do now. It is important that we give the citizens of Tennessee the opportunity to reaffirm that their liberties do not come from Donald Trump, Barack Obama, or the King of England. They come from God."

The legislation passed despite reservations by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery that it potentially conflicts with Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring marriage equility rights in all 50 states, in some instances, as well as a state law that requires gender-specific words to be interpreted as inclusive.

LGBT advocacy groups have argued the law is a way to limit rights of same-sex couples, particularly when it comes to parenting.

On Monday, four same-sex couples filed suit in Nashville challenging the natural meaning law, claiming it violates equal rights and due process protections entrenched in the U.S. and Tennessee constitutions.

According to the Tennessean, the women are asking Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle to issue an order setting precedent that any spouse of a pregnant woman is a legal parent.