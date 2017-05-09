Cleaning water tanks is not for claustrophobics

Water Resources Manager Johann Coetzee recent allowed this reporter to accompany him on an inspection of a tank being cleaned and sanitized.

The task of blasting a water tank's interior and then applying three coats of zinc and epoxy is usually something that is only needed once in 20 years. But, since the city owns 11 water tanks, that means the most sensible maintenance program is to perform one blasting and painting of a tank every two years.

The process can take about six weeks. Terry Chambers, water quality technician for the city's water resources facilities, said the process begins with sandblasting the interior surface, removing all the surface rust that can appear on a tank. He said the most common area for rust is at the top of the tank, where it is sometimes covered in water and then exposed to air as the water level inside the tank rises and falls.

The crews begin the blasting by removing the old paint from the floor and the bottom rings of the tank. The crew then uses a lift system to continue working to the top of the tank, which can be 50 feet overhead.

Crews begin each morning by gathering their equipment and climbing through the narrow front manway hole. Once blasting begins, visibility inside the tank drops dramatically as dust and debris fill the air.

The employees wear blasting hoods that provide clean air from outside the tank. Ventilation equipment positioned on the hatches of the roof helps keep air circulating.

Chambers said that once the sandblasting is finished, the crew begins coating the now exposed metal inside the tank. The first coat is zinc. Extra attention is made to the seams and other connections.

After the zinc coat, an epoxy coat is applied. A third coat will also consist of epoxy. Careful attention is made to the depth of the coatings to make sure protocols are being met.

Seven days after the coats are completed, the surface is now ready for the final step. Water is allowed to enter the tank to cover the bottom for a wash out of the sand and debris.

Then chlorine is used to disinfect the tank. After that, water samples are analyzed to make sure everything is sanitized. The tank is then ready to be brought back on line.