Look out – Jonesborough's Boone Street Market is expanding

In its current state, the building that housed Boone Street Market for the past couple of years puts a cap on the amount and variety of goods the market can sell. Jonesborough Locally Grown director Karen Childress said that the market has been able to secure $50,000 of the projected $76,000 cost of an expansion project from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and the rest of the funding will be made up through fundraising events.

While the project wouldn’t need any town funds to proceed, Childress still needed the BMA’s approval to expand the building since the town owns the property.

Since the market is nonprofit, Childress said this move to push the store forward – literally – comes in an effort to cover the store’s costs, something she said she feels would be possible if it had the room for more products. She added that she has to turn away many local meat providers every year due to the limited freezer and refrigerated space in the current building.

“The demand is definitely there and people are really supporting it,” she said. “The store is doing great, but because our footprint is limited, we are limited in how much product we can carry.”

The plan is to add on to the front of the store out onto the plaza to roughly double the space of the market. The move would remove two handicap spaces that are currently to the side of the market and eliminate some plaza dining, but Childress said the handicap spots will be moved to the front of the store and the additional space will allow for more dining indoors.

Alderman Chuck Vest said he liked the idea of expanding the market and made the motion to approve the preliminary plans, but he wanted to make sure the aesthetic of the new building flowed smoothly with the buildings around it. He requested that a final plan and design be brought to the BMA before construction begins.

“That is the first building you really see when you come into downtown, and it looks so nice right now,” Vest said. “So if we do something, let’s do it right.”

Now that the plans have passed through the BMA, the next step is to clear the Historic Zoning Commission with the plans for the aesthetic of the extended building. Childress said she doesn’t know when construction will begin or be complete, but said she is hopeful everything will be said and done by the end of the year.

